HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Breaking down tonight’s games

Week 4 of high school football in Cabarrus County kicks off tonight, and while many teams are idle, there’ll still be some big games on tap.

We’ll start with the games involving teams in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:

Charlotte Chambers (2-1) at No. 1 Hickory Ridge (2-1)

Does it get any bigger than this for Cabarrus County?

This is the Ragin’ Bulls’ second contest of 2022 with “Game of the Year” implications (a loss to Charlotte Catholic was the first), so expect the stands at The Ridge to be packed with rowdy supporters, including many who make the trip from the University Area to cheer on the Cougars.

Simply put, these are two heavyweights, although Chambers is the team that the Bulls – and virtually everybody else is chasing. The Cougars are the third-ranked team in all of North Carolina, and even though star running back Daylan Smothers (Oklahoma commit) has transferred to West Charlotte, the Cougars are still stocked with talent. The roster includes receiver Kevin Concepcion, who has committed to N.C. State, and three-star athlete Jordan Thompson.

However, Hickory Ridge has a player listed higher than both of them in the individual state rankings in senior receiver Christian Hamilton (UNC commit). Not to mention some other college recruits, such as linebacker Jordan Wilkes and running back Aaron Carey (Davidson commit).

If your popcorn hasn’t been ready for this one for at least the past few weeks, then you’ll probably never be ready.

No. 2 Cox Mill (3-0) at Cornelius Hough (1-1)

OK, so the Chargers are facing a team ranked even higher than Chambers this weekend: MaxPreps.com No. 2 Cornelius Hough, which is also 88th nationally.

The Chargers are off to a great start, but that was also the case last year, when they went into the Hough matchup with a 3-0 record and left with what was their worst loss of the season, 48-7.

Cox Mill is better-equipped to handle a game of this magnitude now, as the Chargers are a more mature and seasoned team. But that still doesn’t change the fact that transfer quarterback Dymere Edwards will have a different caliber of athlete pursuing him when the pocket collapses in what will just be his fourth varsity start.

To add to the drama, Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker was a longtime offensive coordinator at Hough, and Huskies coach Matthew Jenkins spent several years as the defensive coordinator at Concord.

No. 4 Jay M. Robinson (2-1) at China Grove Carson (1-2)

The Bulldogs are coming off their best performance of the season, a shutout victory over South Rowan, but Carson might provide a little more resistance. We say “might” because the Bulldogs are still one of the best Class 2A teams in the state, however, they’re prone to teenage lethargy at times when facing inferior competition.

The Cougars are game, though, and they showed that by rallying against Mount Pleasant in what is now a rivalry game, now that former Carson coach Daniel Crosby left for the Tigers, and grabbing the lead until the final minutes.

So nothing can be taken for granted.

The Bulldogs must come out and early, establish their dominance, and pound the competition just like they did to another Rowan County school last week.

They’ve got all the talent to do it.

No. 5 Cannon Cougars (2-1) at Charlotte Providence Day (3-0)

The Cougars are still really good and really talented, regardless of what happened in last week’s surprising loss to Raleigh Ravenscroft. But Providence Day is a different beast, and the Chargers will make the Cougars’ bouncing back from a bad game an uber-tough task.

The Cougars must overcome the offensive woes that plagued them last week, and they’ll have to have lots of help from all of their other gifted players besides quarterback Tyler Green and Will Jones running back. Playmaker Colin Reese (130 receiving yards per game) will be particularly important on offense, while linebacker Sam Davis (7.5 tackles per game), and defensive backs Mason Mierzwa and Jackson Scurlock (two interceptions apiece) must do some heavy lifting on defense.

The Cougars will need all they can get to counter the Chargers, who have some of the top juniors in North Carolina, public or private, in five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, four-star receiver Jordan Shipp, three-star receiver Channing Goodwin, and three-star safety Brody Barnhardt. All four are ranked in the top 12 in the state for the Class of 2024, according to rivals.com.

Northwest Cabarrus (2-1) at No. 6 Mount Pleasant (2-1)

Northwest Cabarrus is coming off a big win last week, while the Tigers are trying to recover from a heartbreaking loss after a failed two-point conversion at the end of the game.

There’s a lot for both of these teams to prove, although the Tigers do hold bragging rights after winning a close one over the Trojans in Concord last season (26-24).

The Trojans expect standout wide receiver Tevin Tucker (James Madison commit) to be back for just his second game of the season after an injury, and he adds a different dimension to a unit that benefits greatly from a strong rushing attack powered by RayJay Waters, Jemari Nored and Eddie Conover. Also, look for a motivated Northwest defense to have another stellar performance after posting the Trojans’ first shutout in three years.

But the Tigers bring a lot of punch to the ring, and there aren’t many players more dangerous than senior Keegan “House” Moose, who can take it all the way home on any given play – a run, a catch, a return, an interception.

Northwest’s Tucker must beware of standout Mount Pleasant safety Bo Barbee, along with fellow defenders Dylan Coln and Andrew Fisher in a talented linebacker corps.

This one should come down to the wire.

West Cabarrus (0-2) at Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge (3-0)

The Wolverines get back into action after being idle last week, and it was a much-needed respite. West Cabarrus has totaled just 13 points in its two losses, all scored on opening night, but Catawba Ridge probably won’t be a gracious host.

In fact, the Copperheads will be utterly inhospitable.

Catawba Ridge is the seventh-ranked 4A team in South Carolina, and it’s allowed just 14 points all year. Plus, it has a running back, 5-foot-11, 230-pound senior Tyler Jones, who is averaging 118 yards per game.

That aside, the Wolverines must find a way to generate offense. All their points this season have been scored by defense and special teams.