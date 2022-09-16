HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Breaking down tonight’s Week 5 games

Here’s a breakdown of tonight’s high school football games involving teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the teams listed in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings:

No. 1 Hickory Ridge (2-2) at No. 3 A.L. Brown (3-0)

Welcome to the first monster conference game involving Cabarrus County teams this season.

Not only is this the highest-rated matchup of teams in the Cream of Cabarrus rankings this year, but the winner will also get early footing in what will be a rugged Greater Metro 4 Conference championship race.

Hickory Ridge stormed to the inaugural GMC title last year, while A.L. Brown tied for last place. But this is a new A.L. Brown squad, and it’s hungry to prove its status as a Cabarrus County football blue blood.

Hickory Ridge, meanwhile, has owned the county for the past two years, and it will be extra motivated after losing by a wide margin to Charlotte Chambers last week.

But A.L. Brown was off last week, giving the Wonders two solid weeks to prepare for what just might be their toughest regular-season game of the year.

The field will be flooded with young stars.

For Hickory Ridge, the brightest star is senior receiver Christian Hamilton, who has committed to North Carolina. But Hickory Ridge also might have the best duo of pass-catchers, with junior Jalen Harris receiving college interest and showing an early ability this season to make big plays.

Throwing them the ball is a budding star at quarterback: junior Caden Haywood, who ranks 13th in the state with 224.5 yards per game with 12 touchdown passes.

The Wonders’ immediate answer is do-it-all junior Xavier “Torture” Chambers, who inflicts pain on opponents by making great plays in all three facets of the game.

But Chambers isn’t a one-man show, so watch for guys like Jamare Robinson, Ashnah Lowery, Jack Schultz, Gerard Evans, Derick Brazil and Ty Woods.

Should be a good one.

Mooresville (2-1) at No. 2 Cox Mill (3-1)

The Chargers always want to win, but they REALLY want this one, considering how poorly they played in last week’s loss to Cornelius Hough.

The main thing they must do is shore up the self-inflicted errors. That was what concerned Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker the most, so you know this week’s practices were intense and detail-oriented.

Cox Mill has the weapons, on both sides of the ball, to make a run at the Greater Metro 4 Conference title this season, but things will have to get kicked into gear tonight as the Chargers open league play against the Blue Devils, who finished second in the GMC last year.

Both Cox Mill and Mooresville’s only losses this season were to Hough; for what it’s worth, the Chargers fell, 45-6, while the Blue Devils lost, 34-6.

The Chargers must find a way to contain one of the league’s top running threats in Mooresville senior Jawarn Howell, who is averaging 122 yards per game.

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (2-2) at No. 4 Jay M. Robinson (3-1)

The Class 2A Bulldogs are on a three-game winning streak, and they’ve outscored those last three opponents 115-10.

What does that mean as they take on the Class 4A Cavaliers?

We can’t wait to see.

This game, of course, has no bearing on whether the Bulldogs will make a run for a state title, but it will go a long way toward showing just how far they’ve come since their opening-night loss to another 4A squad, Mint Hill Independence.

Jay M. Robinson is also looking to avenge last year’s loss to Cuthbertson.

The key will be shutting down Cuthbertson’s potent offense. Despite their showing last week, the Cavaliers are dangerous when it comes to scoring, led by junior quarterback Parker Burke (178.5 passing yards per game) and junior receiver Keenan Jackson (90.3 yards receiving per game).

Jay M. Robinson, though, has weapons all over the field, especially the defensive line, where senior Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs and junior D’Nas “Turn Out the Lights” White are a pair of major-college recruits who love to get to the quarterback.

South Rowan (1-3) at No. 6 Northwest Cabarrus (3-1)

We’re not in the business of predicting blowouts, but we do believe this is a game the Trojans should win.

Northwest Cabarrus has won two games in a row, with one being a rivalry contest against a good team: then-No. 6 Mount Pleasant.

South Rowan and Northwest Cabarrus are opening South Piedmont 3A Conference play, and a game like this could put the Trojans in great position to start a run for the league title after tying for third place last year.

Several Trojans have been stellar in the non-conference portion of the season, particularly RayJay “Runnin'” Waters and senior defensive end Khamani Whitecarr.

Mount Pleasant (2-2) at Wadesboro Anson (3-1)

After winning their first two games, the Tigers have now lost two in a row. Those defeats have been by a combined eight points.

It could be argued that each of those first four games had a rivalry tint to them – Central Cabarrus, Carson, West Stanly and Northwest Cabarrus – to raise the stakes for the Tigers even more.

While Anson might not be a rivalry game, it is undoubtedly another tough matchup for the Tigers.

Anson’s sole loss this season was to a strong Class 4A team, Pinecrest.

The Tigers will have to focus on stopping Anson playmaker Jakari Hixson, who sometimes lines up at quarterback but also is a weapon at running back and receiver.

Mount Pleasant has a similar playmaker of its own in senior Keegan “House” Moose, but the Tigers’ biggest issue thus far has been consistency throughout games – sometimes they start fast and finish slowly, other times they start slowly and finish strongly.

If the Tigers keep it going all night tonight, they can finish their non-conference schedule on a high note.

Morganton Freedom (2-2) at Central Cabarrus (1-2)

The Vikings are coming off an idle week, and they’re optimistic after having won their first game of the season a week earlier.

They’ll finish up what has been a tough non-conference slate by taking on the Patriots, whose losses have come to perennial powerhouse Shelby Crest and Gastonia Forestview.

The Vikings have promise and are legitimate threats to compete for the South Piedmont 3A Conference championship this year, and a game against another tough opponent tonight will only make them more prepared.

But the Vikings don’t just want to get prepared for conference; they want to win. And they have the ingredients to do that, too.

In their last outing, a win over Gastonia Hunter Huss, they learned their rushing attack can be special, paced by senior running back Michael Forney and a determined offensive line. It’s just about execution.

We’re anxious to see how it all unfolds tonight at Dink Jordan Field at Viking Stadium.

East Rowan (0-4) at Concord (0-3)

Officially, this will be the Spiders’ first game in their home stadium, but this is actually their second game as the home team.

That first game was played at Webb Field, which was their home more than five decades ago but is now run by Cabarrus County Parks and Recreation. That game didn’t turn out so well for the Spiders, but they’re hoping for a fresh start since E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium has undergone a facelift, complete with an artificial surface.

It would be nice if the Spiders have a large crowd to welcome in the new era.

Although the season is still in its infancy, the Spiders have dealt with a spate of injuries, but East Rowan has suffered some struggles of its own, having lost 12 of its last 13 games, dating back to last season.

Concord is hoping to get off to a good start in South Piedmont 3A Conference play after winning the league crown last season.

South Iredell (3-1) at West Cabarrus (0-3)

The Wolverines started out the season flying high, taking a 13-0 first-quarter lead over Northwest Cabarrus on opening night.

Since then, it’s been rough sledding for the Wolverines, as they’ve gone the last 11 quarters of play without scoring a point. In addition, they don’t have an offensive touchdown this year, and they’ve been outscored 125-13 in 2022.

In the Wolverines’ defense, they’ve played one of the most difficult schedules of any Cabarrus County team, which is a tough situation for a West Cabarrus roster filled with young players.

Can their negative streak end as they open Greater Metro 4 Conference play tonight?

It will be tough.

South Iredell knows how to put up points. The Vikings’ only loss was to the No. 1 team in the state, East Forsyth. In its other games, South Iredell has averaged 39 points per game while allowing just eight per night.

If the Wolverines can just get a taste of the end zone, it could do wonders for team morale and help turn around their season.