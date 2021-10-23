HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs clinch share of YVC title while earning fourth consecutive victory

NORWOOD – Saying that Jay M. Robinson football is on a roll these days is like saying a Porsche is kind of a nice car.
Simply writing that the Bulldogs picked up their fourth straight victory Friday with a 54-7 win over South Stanly isn’t enough to highlight their complete domination of the opposition during this winning streak. Consider this: Friday’s 47-point win, which gave them at least a share of the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference title, wasn’t even the Bulldogs’ biggest margin of victory during this winning streak.
Heck, it wasn’t even their second-largest margin of victory during this streak. They also have had a 74-point win (over Monroe Union Academy) and a 66-point victory (over Albemarle) during this current run.
“Our guys were really focused tonight,” Bulldogs head coach Darius Robinson said during a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “It was a great road victory. These guys executed very well tonight.”
The Bulldogs’ victory Friday, coupled with Mount Pleasant’s surprising 21-18 loss to North Stanly, leaves them as the YVC’s only undefeated team heading into next week’s regular-season finale against the Tigers.
Jay M. Robinson is 8-1 overall, 4-0 in the YVC, while Mount Pleasant is 6-3, 3-1. The Oct. 29 game at Bulldog Stadium will see the Bulldogs secure the conference crown outright or the Tigers earn a share of the league title.
The Bulldogs, though, are currently playing their best football of the year.
In all, Jay M. Robinson, the No. 2 team in the latest Cream of Cabarrus rankings, has outscored the opposition during this four-game win streak by a combined score of 223-22. That’s a margin of 201 total points, or a victory margin of 50.3 points per game.
“I think overall, I’m most pleased about the team’s cohesiveness,” Darius Robinson said. “There is a bond with this team. I heard one of the kids on the bus ride back say, ‘I really love this team.’ We’re really together right now.”
The Bulldogs’ scoring came from every conceivable way. On offense, they scored touchdowns through the air – Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs had two touchdown receptions, and Caleb Johnson had a TD reception – as well as on the ground – William Suttles had two TD runs.
Defensively, they had a “Pick 6,” courtesy of Joshua Porch’s interception return for a touchdown. And on special teams, Jay M. Robinson opened the second half with Suttles returning a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, which gave the Bulldogs a comfortable 47-0 lead.
“I was really happy about that play,” Darius Robinson said of the kickoff return. “I kind of ripped into them at halftime, because I didn’t think we were executing as well as we could. And on the kickoff return, everyone executed their blocks so well, there was a wide hole for William.”
Only a fourth-quarter 1-yard touchdown run by South Stanly (1-7) prevented the Bulldogs from collecting a fourth shutout victory of the season. The win improved Jay M. Robinson’s overall record to 8-1 and kept the Bulldogs perfect (4-0) in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference.
“The guys have been coming to practice really focused,” Robinson said of his team’s current mindset. “We feel really good as we get closer to the playoffs. We’re just trying to get them to do this rep by rep, play by play, focusing on the next step.”