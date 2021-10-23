HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs clinch share of YVC title while earning fourth consecutive victory

The Bulldogs, though, are currently playing their best football of the year.

In all, Jay M. Robinson, the No. 2 team in the latest Cream of Cabarrus rankings, has outscored the opposition during this four-game win streak by a combined score of 223-22. That’s a margin of 201 total points, or a victory margin of 50.3 points per game.

“I think overall, I’m most pleased about the team’s cohesiveness,” Darius Robinson said. “There is a bond with this team. I heard one of the kids on the bus ride back say, ‘I really love this team.’ We’re really together right now.”

The Bulldogs’ scoring came from every conceivable way. On offense, they scored touchdowns through the air – Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs had two touchdown receptions, and Caleb Johnson had a TD reception – as well as on the ground – William Suttles had two TD runs.

Defensively, they had a “Pick 6,” courtesy of Joshua Porch’s interception return for a touchdown. And on special teams, Jay M. Robinson opened the second half with Suttles returning a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, which gave the Bulldogs a comfortable 47-0 lead.