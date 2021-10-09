HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs continue defensive dominance to score come-from-behind victory over Comets

NEW LONDON – Setting a single-game school record for largest margin of victory, as Jay M. Robinson did in last week’s 66-point win over Albemarle, was nice.
But make no mistake, the Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Bulldogs are a team all about the defense. That was on display again on Friday night, as they shut down North Stanly in a 21-7 win at R.N. Jeffrey Stadium to stay unbeaten in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference.
“I was proud of how resilient we were tonight,” Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson said during a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “It was pretty much a mess out there, and we were able to fight through that and get the win.”
Jay M. Robinson improved to 5-1 this season overall and 2-0 in the YVC. Assuming the Bulldogs can get by upcoming opponents Union Academy and South Stanly – two teams who are a combined 1-12 overall and 0-4 in YVC play – one of the biggest matchups in Cabarrus County football is still looking promising, as the Bulldogs will host third-ranked Mount Pleasant at the end of the month.
The Bulldogs held their fourth opponent this season to single digits in scoring. You have to go back to 2016 to find the last time a Jay M. Robinson team had four or more such games in a single season.
“I feel like we’ve got something special going on here,” Robinson said. “We’ve got a tremendous staff, both offensively and defensively. Our kids have been playing together as a collective unit.”
Jay M. Robinson found itself in the rare position of having to come from behind in this game, thanks to a couple of Bulldog miscues.
Midway through the first quarter, the Comets blocked a Jay M. Robinson punt and took over on the Bulldogs’ 11-yard line. Then, after the Bulldogs defense appeared to have stopped the Comets and taken possession, a penalty on Jay M. Robinson kept the drive alive for North Stanly. A 13-yard TD run by quarterback Luke Shaver on the next play put the Comets up 7-0.
“We faced some adversity in falling behind early,” Robinson said. “But (the players) have learned how to respond to adversity.”
The lead held up until late in the second quarter, when the sloppy weather conditions at North Stanly led to a lucky bounce for Jay M. Robinson.
After the Bulldogs defense recovered a fumble and returned it 62 yards to the Comets’ 8-yard line, quarterback Blue Monroe appeared heading for the goal line and the tying touchdown. But Monroe fumbled before crossing the goal line, and offensive lineman Eli Scott pounced on the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown and a 7-7 game.
The Bulldogs took the lead for good in the third quarter, as Monroe ran in a score to put Jay M. Robinson up 14-7. In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs’ defense continued to dominate, forcing an interception and a fumble by North Stanly, the last of the turnovers coming at the Comets’ 4-yard line. Monroe ran it in on the next play to close out the scoring for Jay M. Robinson.