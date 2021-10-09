HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs continue defensive dominance to score come-from-behind victory over Comets

NEW LONDON – Setting a single-game school record for largest margin of victory, as Jay M. Robinson did in last week’s 66-point win over Albemarle, was nice.

But make no mistake, the Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Bulldogs are a team all about the defense. That was on display again on Friday night, as they shut down North Stanly in a 21-7 win at R.N. Jeffrey Stadium to stay unbeaten in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference.

“I was proud of how resilient we were tonight,” Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson said during a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “It was pretty much a mess out there, and we were able to fight through that and get the win.”

Jay M. Robinson improved to 5-1 this season overall and 2-0 in the YVC. Assuming the Bulldogs can get by upcoming opponents Union Academy and South Stanly – two teams who are a combined 1-12 overall and 0-4 in YVC play – one of the biggest matchups in Cabarrus County football is still looking promising, as the Bulldogs will host third-ranked Mount Pleasant at the end of the month.

The Bulldogs held their fourth opponent this season to single digits in scoring. You have to go back to 2016 to find the last time a Jay M. Robinson team had four or more such games in a single season.