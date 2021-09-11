This just in: Jay M. Robinson has a pretty good defense.
The homestamdomg Bulldogs continued to demonstrate they have one of the premier defenses in Cabarrus County on Friday, shutting down the previously high-powered offense of China Grove Carson in a 22-10 victory over the Cougars.
Jay M. Robinson (4-0) never trailed in this game, and only a somewhat meaningless touchdown late in the fourth quarter by the Cougars prevented the Bulldogs from holding another opponent without a touchdown.
Jay M. Robinson, No. 5 in the latest Cream of Cabarrus rankings, had shut out two of its first three opponents and had held Carson to just three points before its late touchdown.
“The guys came out and followed the game plan the coaches put in place, and it was a thing of beauty to watch them execute it,” Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune.
The Cougars had scored 40 and 30 points in their first two games of the season, and Darius Robinson knew this team would present another challenge for his defense.
“The main thing for (the defense) was to be disciplined,” Robinson said. “The guys started handling their assignments and trusting each other. That’s when it’s fun to watch.”
While the defense, which is allowing just 6.8 points per game this season, was strong, the Bulldogs offense could not fully get on track Friday.
“We did a great job between the 20-yard lines,” Robinson said. “But we definitely left some points on the table tonight.”
The Bulldogs led 9-0 at the half. And after an interception gave Carson the ball inside the Jay M. Robinson 30-yard line, the Bulldogs defense tightened up again, holding the Cougars to just a field goal to make the score 9-3 midway through the third quarter.
After that, Darius Robinson said, the offensive line took over for the Bulldogs, and the rest of the offense followed. “At halftime, we talked about needing to finish off drives,” Robinson said. “I told the offensive line that we were going to lean on them in the second half, and they really came through for us.”
A 50-yard pass play and a personal foul penalty by the Cougars at the end of the play gave the Bulldogs terrific field position at the 13-yard line midway through the third quarter. Jay M. Robinson cashed it in with a 13-yard touchdown run and a 15-3 lead.
Following an interception by the Bulldogs’ defense, Jay M. Robinson did exactly what its coach was looking to see, driving 73 yards for the score that put the game out of reach, courtesy of quarterback Blue Monroe’s 10-yard touchdown run, giving the Bulldogs a 22-3 lead.
A 4-0 start is about as well as Robinson could have hoped for a month into this season.
“The kids are really locked in, especially at practice,” Robinson said. “They are really hungry, and they take a lot of pride in playing well, both in practice and in games.
“I’ve told our team, ‘We can fix our mistakes,’” Robinson added. “The great thing about us is there’s nothing that anyone is doing to us to cause our mistakes. It’s really us versus us.”
Jay M. Robinson will next travel to Waxhaw to take on Cuthbertson Friday, a game that their coach says, “will be a great measuring stick for where we are this season.”