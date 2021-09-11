HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs' defense dominates again in win over Carson

“We did a great job between the 20-yard lines,” Robinson said. “But we definitely left some points on the table tonight.”

The Bulldogs led 9-0 at the half. And after an interception gave Carson the ball inside the Jay M. Robinson 30-yard line, the Bulldogs defense tightened up again, holding the Cougars to just a field goal to make the score 9-3 midway through the third quarter.

After that, Darius Robinson said, the offensive line took over for the Bulldogs, and the rest of the offense followed. “At halftime, we talked about needing to finish off drives,” Robinson said. “I told the offensive line that we were going to lean on them in the second half, and they really came through for us.”

A 50-yard pass play and a personal foul penalty by the Cougars at the end of the play gave the Bulldogs terrific field position at the 13-yard line midway through the third quarter. Jay M. Robinson cashed it in with a 13-yard touchdown run and a 15-3 lead.

Following an interception by the Bulldogs’ defense, Jay M. Robinson did exactly what its coach was looking to see, driving 73 yards for the score that put the game out of reach, courtesy of quarterback Blue Monroe’s 10-yard touchdown run, giving the Bulldogs a 22-3 lead.