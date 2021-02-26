HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs overcome obstacles to come back against West, give coach first career win

CONCORD – Darius Robinson almost made it out of Bulldog Stadium safely Thursday night.
Several minutes after he’d led the Jay M. Robinson football team to a come-from-behind 27-14 victory over West Cabarrus to earn his first win as a head coach, a group of his players was waiting, hiding, as he walked out the locker room door.
Splash!!
They doused Robinson with liquid and screamed with laughter.
The coach probably isn’t going to make any of his players run stadium stairs as punishment because he was too happy about the win – and too proud of how the Bulldogs performed under tough circumstances.
The Bulldogs, he said, had to play Thursday without the members of their starting offensive line because of the coronavirus. Instead, Bulldogs such as Carson Beane, Xyrous Cooper, Memphis Jones, Andrew Jordan and Lorenzo Morgan filled in from their normal positions, with many of them playing offense, defense and special teams throughout the night.
Nonetheless, although the Bulldogs had trouble sustaining long drives, the makeshift offensive line got enough push against West Cabarrus’ otherwise stout defensive line to allow Jay M. Robinson quarterback Blue Monroe to rush for two short touchdowns and help the team win after squandering an 11-0 halftime lead.
“Man, it’s been a whirlwind,” Robinson said, as breezes grew stronger and colder against his damp coach’s shirt. “But we never made excuses. The guys kept fighting. When football finally started on Feb. 8, our whole offensive line goes into quarantine, so we’re playing the first game of the season without our offensive line because they just started practice on Tuesday and weren’t able to get their days in. But this team has already adopted the mentality that I want them to have of not making any excuses and just to keep fighting, no matter what life hits you with.
“It wasn’t pretty tonight,” he added. “In the third quarter, we fell down, but (our players) never hung their heads. They just kept on going.”
RECORDS
West Cabarrus 0-1, 0-1 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference; Jay M. Robinson 1-0, 1-0
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Although Jay M. Robinson regained the lead early in the fourth quarter after a high snap flew over West Cabarrus punter Josh Elias’ head, giving the Bulldogs the ball on the 3-yard line and setting up a Monroe touchdown, the Wolverines were threatening to move out in front again.
West Cabarrus was on an 11-play drive when quarterback Ashnah Lowery tried to go deep. But Bulldog Bryson Mason was playing center field, and he ran under the ball and hauled it in around his own 10-yard line.
The speedy Mason took off and was met by a cavalcade of Wolverines near midfield. Suddenly, he worked his way out of the intended tacklers’ grasps and kept sprinting down the sideline. Losing some steam, he eventually was tackled just short of the end zone.
Moments later, Monroe muscled into the end zone from 1-yard away and gave the Bulldogs the breathing room they would need, 27-14, with 5:18 left in the game.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
West Cabarrus
-- Junior running back Ross Vazquez is a tough runner, and he showed both power and speed all night. He rushed for a 37-yard score and important first downs.
-- The Wolverines have a rugged defensive line. Although the Bulldogs got the scores they needed, the Wolverines sacked Jay M. Robinson quarterback Monroe numerous times, stopped running backs for losses, and were able to put the West Cabarrus offense in good situations.
-- Defensive backs Demarrio Chalk and Derrick Bowens had interceptions, with Bowens’ pick setting up the touchdown that gave the Wolverines their only lead of the game, 14-11, with 8:24 left in the third quarter.
Jay M. Robinson
-- Although quarterback Blue Monroe threw three interceptions, he offset those errors by rushing for two touchdowns. He also threw for a two-point conversion and ran in for two more.
-- Bryson Mason had two big interceptions. He returned one for a touchdown, but it was called back because of personal foul penalty. Mason also was a weapon returning punts and kicks.
-- Kicker TJ Spokas was strong on Opening Night, booting a 35-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs their first points of the game, while another from 40 yards fell just short.
-- Kudos to “The Replacements” -- Carson Beane, Xyrous Cooper, Memphis Jones, Andrew Jordan and Lorenzo Morgan. They all filled in for the starting offensive line got the job done. What’s more, coach Darius Robinson said the group volunteered when they heard their teammates would be out.
“This means everything,” said Jones, primarily a linebacker. “Last season, we were 1-10, so it means a lot to come out here and get the win. We’re starting out undefeated. It’s a really good note to start the season on.”
3 OBSERVATIONS
The Wolverines are young, but they have great size, and they are tough. The team had several bad snaps and penalties and fumbles, but this was the first game for a new team that has no seniors and several underclassmen on the roster.
“We’ve got a bunch of kids who have never played a varsity snap,” said West Cabarrus coach Brandon Gentry. “When you’re out here under the Friday night lights and things are coming at you real fast, it’s different; it’s not a Thursday JV game. We’ve just got to learn to play.”
Technically, it was a Thursday night varsity game, but only because the game was moved up a day because of weather concerns for Friday.
-- While there was plenty of room (and lots of 6-feet spacing) in the stands, the Jay M. Robinson fans were present and loud. Last year, the Bulldogs finished in sixth place in the six-team SPC, and the fans supported them to get a win on Opening Night against a school that is a natural rival since many students once zoned for Jay M. Robinson now attend West Cabarrus.
-- The Bulldogs also had some key players Thursday who recently finished competing in other sports at a high level. Spokas is a state-qualifying swimmer, and linebacker/tight end Daevin Hobbs was one of the SPC’s top basketball players, averaging nearly 21 points per game.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Next Friday, West Cabarrus plays host to Cox Mill, and Jay M. Robinson travels to Northwest Cabarrus.
SCORING SUMMARY
West Cabarrus 0 0 14 0 – 14
Jay M. Robinson 0 11 0 16 – 27
First Quarter
None
Second Quarter
JM – T.J. Spokas 35 field goal
JM – Xavier Howard recovers blocked punt in end zone (Blue Monroe run)
Third Quarter
WC – Ashnah Lowery 1 run (Josh Elias kick)
WC – Ross Vazquez 37 run (Elias kick)
Fourth Quarter
JM – Monroe 3 run (Monroe run)
JM – Monroe 1 run (Joshua Grant pass from Monroe)