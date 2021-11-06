HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs regain composure against West Stokes, move on to meeting with Monroe

Speaking of the defense, the Bulldogs put pressure on West Stokes all night, with senior Andrew Jordan III leading the way with three sacks. Senior Simarion Hughes, who Robinson said was “under the weather,” still came up with an interception.

Finally, the Bulldogs’ special teams unit also played a key role, as sophomore Joshua Porch effectively channeled his inner Porsche 911 on an impressive punt return for a touchdown.

“Our guys didn’t play badly,” Robinson said. “You don’t put up 33 points on accident, and you don’t hold a team in the playoffs to 14 points on accident. Our guys did a lot of great things.

“But we have a different expectation of how we play football at Jay M. Robinson, and I don’t want those things to falter for us to just think a win is a win. We want to win a certain way – with class and discipline.”

Now, the Bulldogs get set for Monroe in the second round. The seventh-seeded Redhawks routed Lincolnton, 57-13, another first-game Friday night. The head-to-head encounter with Monroe High School – which has a state title to its credit and has produced multiple NFL and major-college players – isn’t necessarily a surprise for Robinson.