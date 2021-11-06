HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs regain composure against West Stokes, move on to meeting with Monroe

CONCORD – It was a three-touchdown win in the playoffs.
Jay M. Robinson head football coach Darius Robinson is happy with that, even grateful.
But the WAY the homestanding Bulldogs got their 33-14 victory over West Stokes in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs Friday night?
Well, that’s another thing altogether.
In a game that the second-year head coach described as “a little sloppy” with a lack of focus and some lost composure by his players, 10th-seeded Jay M. Robinson still was superior to the 23rd-seeded Rockets and moved on to a second-round date with highly regarded Monroe.
The Bulldogs won their sixth consecutive game while upping their season record to 10-1, and West Stokes fell to 5-5.
But despite the wide margin of victory, Robinson said it took his team ultimately returning to the identity that helped it garner a conference title this season to walk away with the program’s first playoff win since 2017 Friday night.
“The key was us keeping our composure,” Robinson said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “With things not being subdivided anymore, there’s not going to be any more easy playoff victories; everybody in the playoffs earned their stripes to get in.
“We had some stuff not go our way – we kind of played a little sloppy, we lost our focus at times. But we kept our heads, we kept our composure and played together, and found a way to get a playoff victory to move on to the next round.”
The Bulldogs were in control throughout, though. They jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and then took command, 33-7. But as the game wore on, Jay M. Robinson became its own worst enemy with penalties, whether it was stalling its own offensive drives or keeping West Stokes possessions alive.
“Things were starting to roll in our favor, but then we started letting things get a little chippy,” Robinson explained. “We started responding to things that we shouldn’t have responded to. We’re better than that. But I’ll remind those guys how focused and disciplined they need to be in Monday’s practice, and we talked about that at the end of the game.”
The Bulldogs had plenty of shining moments, though.
With the offensive line creating plenty of room, senior Xavier Howard showed off his speed, rushing for a touchdown, as did fleet-footed running back William Suttles Jr., who also had a score on the ground.
In the passing attack, senior Blue Monroe tossed a touchdown to junior tight end Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs, and Monroe also was a factor from his middle linebacker position on defense.
Speaking of the defense, the Bulldogs put pressure on West Stokes all night, with senior Andrew Jordan III leading the way with three sacks. Senior Simarion Hughes, who Robinson said was “under the weather,” still came up with an interception.
Finally, the Bulldogs’ special teams unit also played a key role, as sophomore Joshua Porch effectively channeled his inner Porsche 911 on an impressive punt return for a touchdown.
“Our guys didn’t play badly,” Robinson said. “You don’t put up 33 points on accident, and you don’t hold a team in the playoffs to 14 points on accident. Our guys did a lot of great things.
“But we have a different expectation of how we play football at Jay M. Robinson, and I don’t want those things to falter for us to just think a win is a win. We want to win a certain way – with class and discipline.”
Now, the Bulldogs get set for Monroe in the second round. The seventh-seeded Redhawks routed Lincolnton, 57-13, another first-game Friday night. The head-to-head encounter with Monroe High School – which has a state title to its credit and has produced multiple NFL and major-college players – isn’t necessarily a surprise for Robinson.
“We saw that coming,” the Bulldogs coach said. “We’ve been talking about this matchup since June about how we’re getting ready to put ourselves in position to compete with the Monroes and the Shelbys and the Salisburys of the world. If we’re going to call ourselves champions, then you have to prepare for champions, you have to see how champions have done it in the past.
“We’ll do a great job game-planning this week to make sure our guys are ready to execute next Friday against a great Monroe football team that has a great history and has done things that we’re trying to accomplish right now. Our guys will be up for the challenge, our coaches will be up for the challenge. We’re excited about the matchup.”