HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs shake off surprising sluggishness to secure fifth consecutive victory

ALBEMARLE – Darius Robinson had seen enough.

It was the brief intermission between the first and second quarters Thursday night, and the Jay M. Robinson head coach looked up at the scoreboard and was as shocked – and disappointed – as any maroon-blooded Bulldogs fan.

Robinson’s football squad was losing, albeit by just two points, but this wasn’t the way things were supposed to go as the heavily favored Bulldogs took on Albemarle – a team the Bulldogs had beaten by 66 points last season.

But this time, things were a lot different, as the Bulldogs had misalignments and errant snaps on a punt attempt early on, perhaps signs of sluggishness after having last week off and playing a day ahead of schedule because of Hurricane Ian concerns.

So Robinson huddled his players near the Bulldogs sideline and had what he described as “a Come to Jesus Meeting.”

Robinson’s words clearly resonated with each Bulldog because after that, things went back to normal.

The Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Bulldogs righted themselves and rolled off 42 unanswered points, going on to a 49-9 victory on Albemarle’s home field.

Jay M. Robinson, which improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference, is considered one of the teams expected to contend for the Class 2A state title. Meanwhile, Albemarle has won just one game this year, sitting at 1-5, 0-1.

But on Thursday, none of that mattered, as revenge-hungry Albemarle jumped out to a 9-7 lead. That’s when Robinson had his talk with his players.

“I had to wake them up a little bit,” Robinson said, “but our guys understand about having a Dawg mentality. (The Albemarle players) had a lot more fight in them, and they weren’t going to come in there and lie down.

“I also had to break down for our guys, ‘Every team is going to remember how badly they got beaten, so you’re going to be everybody’s Super Bowl now.’ And that’s good for us. Hopefully, we get some tough matches that give us some tough fights and get us prepared for a playoff run. We have to be ready to go every single day.”

Initially, it seemed like the Bulldogs were very ready.

Jay M. Robinson star defensive end Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs started off the game with a strip sack that gave his team the ball on the 20-yard line. Shortly after that, senior running back William Suttles ran in for a touchdown, and the Bulldogs led, 7-0.

But then, Albemarle scored on a passing touchdown, making the score 7-6. Albemarle later moved ahead on a field goal early in the second quarter, and the Bulldogs were suddenly staring at a 9-7 deficit.

But once Robinson convened with his players, the tide turned, and there wasn’t anything Albemarle could do about it.

For the rest of the night, Hobbs continued to be his dominating self, finishing with two receiving touchdowns, three tackles for loss and three sacks.

The Bulldogs running back duo of Suttles and Na’Ledge Wright each tallied two touchdowns and more than 100 yards.

Besides quarterback Isaac Lee’s touchdown toss to Hobbs, the junior also threw one to Jamari Brooks.

Defensively, the Bulldogs were downright nasty, as highly recruited junior tackle D’Nas “Turn Out the Lights” White regularly re-established the line of scrimmage and had what Robinson said was “three or four tackles for loss.”

Senior Israel Dowd had an interception, and senior linebacker Elias Martinez had several tackles.

“We had to shake off some bye-week rust to start off and get that fire back ignited, but the beautiful thing about these guys is they understand how to respond,” Robinson said. “Even though we had some woes at the beginning and (Albemarle) took the lead on us, our guys didn’t let the sluggish start bother them.

“But at least all that stuff (that went badly in the first half) is correctable, and the majority of it got corrected throughout the game in those last three quarters. But I’m glad we got that type of game out of our way and, hopefully, out of our system early so we don’t have to experience it again.”

After losing their season-opener to Class 4A Mint Hill Independence, the Bulldogs have won five games in a row. They’ll look to extend that streak next week when they play host to North Stanly (4-2, 1-0 YVC) on homecoming night at Jay M. Robinson.

Last year, North Stanly gave Jay M. Robinson its closest conference game, but the Bulldogs wound up winning, 21-7.

“This is going to be a big game for us,” Robinson said. “We have to remember to stay focused throughout the week. We can’t get caught up in all the homecoming festivities. We have to understand that it’s homecoming and everybody’s coming to see the football game, so we have to make sure we’re ready to put on a show come Friday night.”