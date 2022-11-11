HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs’ state-title hopes thwarted by mighty Chase rushing attack

FOREST CITY – The second round of the Class 2A playoffs, once again, was the kryptonite for a strong Jay M. Robinson football team Thursday night.

Well, that and an undefeated Forest City Chase squad with a stingy defense and the legs of Jalen Rudisill.

For the second year in a row, despite a strong regular season filled with lofty goals and expectations, the Bulldogs were unable to advance past the second round, as they fell to Chase, 35-14, at Allen Stadium.

The Bulldogs, seeded ninth in the West Region, had a nine-game winning streak halted and end their season with a 10-2 record, which is the same as last year when they lost to Monroe in the second round of the playoffs.

Chase improved to 12-0 and will face top-seeded Reidsville in the third round next week. The running of Rudisill against a ballyhooed Jay M. Robinson defense had lot to do with the Trojans moving on, as the senior averaged a whopping 17.5 yards per carry, rushing 19 times for 333 yards and four touchdowns.

Such yardage and point totals aren't normally allowed by a Jay M. Robinson team that prides itself on defense, as the 35 points were the most scored against the Bulldogs in a year.

The Bulldogs also contributed to their own demise by committing blunders and turnovers when they were in prime positions to make key moves.

“We made some subtle mistakes,” Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “We had a bad stint on a kick return that sent the momentum back their way after we had all the momentum going our way (late in the third quarter). Even on that kickoff return, we responded with a great drive, and then we fumbled inside the 20-yard line.

“It was just simple things like that just can’t happen in the playoffs, not if you want to win the game.”

Jay M. Robinson was in a unique and difficult position when it fell behind, 14-0, in the first quarter and eventually faced a 21-0 deficit in the third. But the Bulldogs continued to put forth a fight, with quarterback Isaac Lee scoring on a short run to make it 21-7 with 8 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third quarter.

That seemed to provide a spark for the Bulldogs, as junior linebacker Braylon Baker hustled in and blocked a punt on Chase’s ensuing offensive possession. The play gave Jay M. Robinson the ball on the Chase 14-yard line.

On the next play, five-star defensive end/tight end Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs tossed a touchdown pass to fellow senior Zi’Kei Wheeler, and the Bulldogs suddenly were in a good position to overcome the deficit, trailing just 21-14 with lots of time remaining -- about six minutes left in the third period.

But when Jay M. Robinson kicked off to Chase after the score, the Trojans’ Taivon Derisma returned it 95 yards for a touchdown.

In a matter of seconds, the one-score disadvantage had swollen to 28-14.

Jay M. Robinson appeared to have answered quickly again, when Hobbs faked a run and connected with a streaking Wheeler for a touchdown a second time, this one for 65 yards. But it was called back when the Bulldogs were flagged for having an ineligible receiver downfield.

Moved back 5 yards, Jay M. Robinson persevered and continued the drive by working the ball down to the red zone on a long Lee pass along the sideline. However, the ill-fated drive ended when the Bulldogs fumbled, giving the ball right back to the Trojans, and the score remained 28-14 at the end of the third period.

Even then, the Bulldogs weren’t totally out of it, and they began to work down the field in small chunks to give themselves a chance. But on fourth down, Lee was tackled short of the first-down marker after he scrambled from the pocket, and Chase took over at its own 29-yard line.

Two plays later, Rudisill effectively wrapped things up when he ran into the heart of the defense and broke for a touchdown of about 70 yards to make it 35-14 with 7:29 remaining.

“I don’t know,” Robinson said. “Despite the slow start we had, we found some light in the second half. We just kept making those subtle mistakes.

“But I thought our guys played hard until the end. Just watching the body language of our guys, you can tell the program is still heading in the right direction. I’m still excited about the future of this football program, but we’ve got to learn that we can’t shoot ourselves in the foot, or that stuff is going to cost you.”

The two-time Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference-champion Bulldogs, of course, had another stellar overall season, even though it didn’t end with a state championship – an expectation they put on themselves in the offseason and used as motivation to work harder in the weight room, the classroom, and the field on game nights.

Led by Hobbs, who will announce his college decision later this month, multiple Jay M. Robinson players are in position to play at the next level. But Robinson said that as much as he’s proud of that fact, he’s more concerned that he and his coaching staff have been stewards for helping turn the latest batch of Bulldogs into productive men.

But don’t think Jay M. Robinson football will take a step back, he said.

Not hardly.

“I’m really excited to see life after high school football for some of these seniors but then also the progression of the underclassmen,” Robinson said. “We’ve got nine starters coming back on offense and about eight starters on defense. Things are going to be good around here for a while, but we’ve got some stuff we’ve got to fix, that’s for sure.”