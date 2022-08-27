HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs survive early scare from Vikings, get first win of season

CONCORD – The halftime score caught many folks’ attention, even in places far away from Bulldog Stadium.

Central Cabarrus was leading heavily favored Jay M. Robinson, the Independent Tribune’s second-ranked team and a preseason state-championship contender, 7-6.

Not many people expected this, let alone the antsy fans in Bulldog Stadium.

In the second half, however, things drastically changed.

Jay M. Robinson finished the night by scoring 23 unanswered points and put away the upstart Vikings, 29-7, Friday night.

The Bulldogs got their first win of the season and improved to 1-1, while the Vikings dipped to 0-2.

Early on, it appeared the Bulldogs would dominate, as they needed just four plays to score, culminating with a highlight play when sophomore Brian Rowe took a screen pass from Isaac Lee and raced about 70 yards for the touchdown.

It was 6-0, Jay M. Robinson, after the field two-point conversion in a matter of minutes. Not much of a surprise to many people.

Then Central Cabarrus answered when Alex Kline reached the end zone on a 2-yard run, and kicker Jonah Happel knocked in the PAT, giving the Vikings a 7-6 edge.

“Then we started shooting ourselves in the foot offensively,” Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson told the Independent Tribune in a telephone interview. “We moved the ball well between the 20s, but then it was a penalty or dropped pass or something, and it just kind of put us behind the 8-ball.”

“Behind the 8-ball” meant going scoreless in the second quarter and going into the locker room trailing by a point. Robinson and his coaching staff had a “discussion” with their players, and it didn’t include donuts and milk. This was serious.

“Guys got challenged at halftime,” Robinson said. “And in the second half, the defense really came out and showcased what we expect from them, and the offensive line really took over the game. We decided to play some big-boy football and put the game away pretty early in the third quarter.”

Jay M. Robinson’s Isaiah Herrera got things going for his club when he got a fumble recovery. Then the Bulldogs returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Then the Jay M. Robinson offense finally got going, capped by strong running from Na’Ledge Wright, who finished with more than 100 yards in place of normal starter William Suttles.

The coach also pointed to the strong play of Jermaine Gray, on both sides of the ball, and Zi’Kei Wheeler, who made some big receptions to keep the offense on the field. And Robinson said the offensive line play of Jordan Sevilla, Braylon Canales, Isaiah King, Shiveyon Johnson and Elijah Shoe was superb.

“They played together, they played hard,” Robinson said.

Central Cabarrus coach Zach Bevilacqua felt the same way about his team in the first half, as the Vikings seemed to have control in a road game against a highly regarded team. But then, things arose that they simply couldn’t overcome, starting with miscues and turnovers.

“We gave up 17 defensive points, and three of them came on a short field in the fourth quarter,” Bevilacqua said. “We had a blown punt that we gave up a touchdown on, and we had a bad snap that went over the quarterback’s head and went into the end zone, and they scored on that, too.

“We were playing a good team. They’re a preseason 2A state championship contender for a reason, with two major Division I defensive linemen. When you play teams like that, you can’t afford to make mistakes. Up 7-6, you’ve got to come out in the second half and play pretty flawless to hold that lead, and we just didn’t do it.”

Both teams were coming off losses, Central Cabarrus to rival Mount Pleasant and Jay M. Robinson to Mint Hill Independence.

The Bulldogs were playing their first home game of the season, and Robinson said he was pleased to reward the fans with his team’s first victory of 2022.

“What really felt good was guys answering the call of the challenge,” Robinson said. “It was 7-6, and I guess everybody was expecting us to be rolling (the Vikings) pretty early. But shoutout to Coach Bev and Central Cabarrus: They’re a well-coached football team, and they play tough. They weren’t going down easy.

“We know what we’re capable of, and so our guys got challenged, and they got challenged with their manhood to showcase what they are about. They played relentlessly in that whole second half. You felt the energy, from the sideline, spilling over to the fans. It felt more like a Friday night atmosphere at the Dawg Pound.”