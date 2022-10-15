HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulldogs tighten things up by shutting out Union Academy for seventh win in row

MONROE – For the Jay M. Robinson football team, it isn’t so much about the wins and losses during the regular season anymore.

The wins and losses matter, of course, but this time of year, at least for the Bulldogs, it’s about fine-tuning the little things. They desperately want to make a long, productive playoff run and take their place with the heavyweight programs in Class 2A.

On Friday night, they sure looked the part.

Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Jay M. Robinson notched its seventh consecutive win – and its second shutout of the season – by demolishing Monroe Union Academy, 49-0, at Boggs Field.

The Bulldogs improved their record to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference, where they are tied for first place with county rival Mount Pleasant.

The Bulldogs face Mount Pleasant in the regular-season finale on Oct. 28.

There’s a good chance the final score could’ve been uglier Friday, but Jay M. Robinson coach Darius Robinson said he wasn’t focused on repeating last year’s 82-0 shellacking the Bulldogs had against Union Academy. Instead, this was about the game’s intricacies and making sure the Bulldogs are ready to threaten all of Class 2A, not just the hapless Cardinals (1-7, 0-3 YVC).

Mission accomplished.

“The guys played well,” Robinson said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “We talked about reverse engineering our goals, as far as focusing on the minute details of games this week and throughout the season to give us overall success. And the guys played well. They really focused in on technique and doing the little things right. It really paid dividends. They really executed at a high level for a majority of the game.

“We didn’t go out there to exploit Union Academy; it was more so focusing on us and continuously building on what we’re trying to establish, hopefully, during a long playoff run coming down the pike.”

The Bulldogs overwhelmed the Cardinals right away. That was due – literally in large part – to the Jay M. Robinson offensive line quintet of Eli Shoe, Shayvion Johnson, Braylon Canales, P.J. Hempfield and Isaiah King. Shoe and King are brothers.

Together, they helped clear the way for Na’Ledge Wright to rush for four touchdowns and more than 200 yards.

Meanwhile, Xavier Burnette caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Isaac Lee.

The Bulldogs, who have never lost a YVC game, led 28-0 at halftime.

Defensively, Marquis Rogers had a “Pick 6” touchdown for the Bulldogs, and Joshua Porch also had an interception.

“Our defense was missing three starters, but those guys didn’t make any excuses,” Robinson said proudly.” They came out ready to play, and they pitched another shutout. Our defense played lights out again, which is what is expected of these guys, especially now, as we get closer to playoff weather and playoff football.”

Added Robinson, “You’ve got to be able to run the ball, you’ve got to be able to play great defense. That was our focus tonight, and we took care of business.”

Jay M. Robinson puts its unblemished conference record on the line again next week when it plays host to South Stanly on Senior Night.