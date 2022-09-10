HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulls fall behind early, can’t come back against new nemesis Chambers

HARRISBURG – It got ugly early.

By then, the Hickory Ridge football team was staring at a halftime deficit it hadn’t seen in two seasons.

In the end, highly touted Charlotte Chambers was too much to overcome, and the Cream of Cabarrus No. 1-ranked Ragin’ Bulls suffered a 42-21 defeat before a packed house Friday night at The Ridge.

Hickory Ridge saw its overall record fall to 2-2, and the Cougars – ranked third in the state, according to MaxPreps.com – upped their mark to 3-1.

The two schools have developed a bit of a rivalry over the past two years, but Chambers has come out on top each time, with Friday being the Cougars’ third win in a row over the Bulls, including twice last season when they edged Hickory Ridge in the regular season and then eliminated it from the state playoffs.

Ironically, the score from that 2021 playoff game also was 42-21.

The Bulls, in many ways, saw Friday’s game as the potential for a step toward redemption, a chance to prove they were on par with one of the state’s best teams.

Right away, the Cougars – who have played in the state championship game four years in a row, winning in 2019 and 2020 – seemed determined to prove that wasn’t the case, as they put up 14 points in the first quarter. They added seven more in the next period, to build a 21-0 halftime lead over the Bulls.

It was Hickory Ridge’s largest halftime deficit since they trailed Matthews Butler, 52-7, during the COVID-shortened 2020 spring season.

“We honestly didn’t play well at all in the first half, offensively or defensively,” Hickory Ridge head coach Jupiter Wilson said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “The second half, we played a little bit better, but it was probably too much of a deficit to try to come back against a team that was that good.”

The Cougars had great success against a Hickory Ridge defense that was only allowing 39 points per game heading into Friday.

Chambers quarterback Bubba Camp was 13-for-20 passing Friday for 285 yards. The Cougars were even more lethal on the ground, where they gained 296 yards, including 131 yards and three touchdowns by Braylon Vinson and 110 yards and one score by Jaihlan Pride.

“Like I told our kids, (the Cougars) were going to be really, really good at the skill positions,” Wilson said. “In my opinion, they have a great set of skill kids, and those kids went to work, for the most part. But when we tried to take it away, they went to the run game and got us, especially in the first half, kind of putting us behind the eight-ball.”

Offensively, the Bulls struggled to find a groove, especially since junior quarterback Caden Haywood was under duress much of the game. Chambers’ pass rushers were constantly in the backfield, and Haywood d didn’t often get a chance to set his feet to throw the ball, forcing him to scramble to make plays.

On the night, Haywood was 13-for-35 passing with 184 yards with two touchdowns. He ran for 26 yards.

“I told our guys, ‘(The Cougars) are really athletic up front, and they use that to their advantage,’” Wilson said. “From my standpoint, our guys didn’t play as well on the offensive line as I wanted to. That has an effect, and Caden wants to kind of fix things because he’s a competitor, and that makes it tough.”

Aaron Carey had an effective offensive night for Hickory Ridge, as the Davidson College commit carried 15 times for 83 yards and caught two passes for 46 yards. Senior linebacker Jordan Wilkes ran for a touchdown.

Chambers seemed focused on containing the Bulls’ top two receiving threats, as senior Christian Hamilton (UNC commit) totaled four catches for 23 yards and junior Jalen Harris caught two passes for 60 yards and a score.

The Hickory Ridge defense was paced by Kyle Perry’s 10 tackles. Luke Gilbertson had seven tackles, and Wilkes had six tackles and a pass deflection. David Stone finished with five takedowns, and Nicolas Irvin was in on three tackles.

The Ragin’ Bulls open play in the Greater Metro 4 Conference next week by traveling to unbeaten Cream of Cabarrus No. 3 A.L. Brown (3-0), which was idle on Friday.

Wilson said the Bulls must use a familiar formula moving forward.

“It’s no different than when we lost to Charlotte Catholic (in the second game of the season),” Wilson said. “We went out and beat Porter Ridge; we’ve got to come out and do the exact same thing (next week).

“Just being realistic, Coach (Mike) Newsome and A.L. Brown present a great challenge for us, and we’ve got to be ready to go. We’ve got to come out there and be ready from the beginning.”