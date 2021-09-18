HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulls get best of A.L. Brown in highly anticipated Greater Metro 4 opener

HARRISBURG – The much-anticipated showdown between the Cream of Cabarrus’ top two teams was definitely all “show” for No. 1 Hickory Ridge and much more of a “down”er for second-ranked A.L. Brown.

The Ragin’ Bulls tallied touchdowns on four first-quarter possessions and added another score by recovering a blocked punt in A.L. Brown’s end zone and thumped the Wonders 48-14 at The Ridge.

The lopsided victory makes Hickory Ridge the first frontrunner in Greater Metro 4 Conference history, as Friday’s game was one of two on the newly formed conference’s opening slate. The rivals in opposite corners of Cabarrus County were matched up for the first time since 2012.

The Bulls have won the last two regular-season contests, but the Wonders, which defeated Hickory Ridge in a 2012 state playoff game, hold the series edge 6-2.

Hickory Ridge was dominant on both sides of the ball Friday, especially in the first half. The Bulls outgained the Wonders before halftime 346 to 114. A.L. Brown didn’t get a first down until the last play of the first quarter and scored a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. That only shaved their gap to 36-7 at that point.