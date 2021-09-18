HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulls get best of A.L. Brown in highly anticipated Greater Metro 4 opener

HARRISBURG – The much-anticipated showdown between the Cream of Cabarrus’ top two teams was definitely all “show” for No. 1 Hickory Ridge and much more of a “down”er for second-ranked A.L. Brown.
The Ragin’ Bulls tallied touchdowns on four first-quarter possessions and added another score by recovering a blocked punt in A.L. Brown’s end zone and thumped the Wonders 48-14 at The Ridge.
The lopsided victory makes Hickory Ridge the first frontrunner in Greater Metro 4 Conference history, as Friday’s game was one of two on the newly formed conference’s opening slate. The rivals in opposite corners of Cabarrus County were matched up for the first time since 2012.
The Bulls have won the last two regular-season contests, but the Wonders, which defeated Hickory Ridge in a 2012 state playoff game, hold the series edge 6-2.
Hickory Ridge was dominant on both sides of the ball Friday, especially in the first half. The Bulls outgained the Wonders before halftime 346 to 114. A.L. Brown didn’t get a first down until the last play of the first quarter and scored a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. That only shaved their gap to 36-7 at that point.
“I was a little nervous going into the game,” said Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson. “We were 2-2, and they were 3-0, and they were playing well. I look back on our out-of-conference schedule that really prepared us, going to Charlotte (Chambers) and to Charlotte Catholic.
“Getting here, I didn’t really understand if our kids were going to take off, in terms of their emotions and stuff. I was little nervous at the beginning how they were warming up, but they came out and were ready to go. I think when we got the ball and scored it kind of got everybody going.”
RECORDS
A.L. Brown 3-1 overall, 0-1 Greater Metro 4 Conference; Hickory Ridge 3-2, 1-0
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Hickory Ridge opened the game with a 12-play, 79-yard touchdown drive. Eight of its plays went for 6 yards or more. The Bulls were rolling.
Wishing to respond with the same pizazz, A.L. Brown gained 9 yards on its first three plays and called a timeout before lining up on a fourth-and-1 at its own 29-yard line.
Setting up in their wing-T formation, the Wonders’ Joey Vanover patiently angled for a hole on a quarterback sneak but was stuffed by a band of Bulls at the line of scrimmage.
Junior linebacker Kyle Perry led the charge, establishing Hickory Ridge’s dominance on defense after it had already done the same on offense. The Bulls scored again just three plays later, taking a 14-0 lead five minutes and 15 seconds in to the game. It was all but over.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
A.L. Brown
-- Standout senior linebacker Torren Wright was a beast, logging a game-high 16 tackles.
-- Senior defensive end Jaleel Pemberton and senior middle linebacker Brock Morgan both had nine tackles.
-- Senior tight end Jaden Johnson outran a couple of close defenders to score on a 63-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter. He finished with four catches for 80 yards and also managed six tackles on defense.
Hickory Ridge
-- Alex Bentley was pulled at halftime with Hickory Ridge leading 45-7, but the senior quarterback was still able to throw for 170 yards on 17-of-21 passing. He added three touchdown passes and threw for a pair of two-point conversions.
-- Junior running back Aaron Carey rushed 12 times for a game-high 108 yards, all but nine of those yards coming after starter Randall Fisher walked off the field in the second quarter favoring an ailing left arm.
-- Perry played an all-around solid game. He had five tackles from his middle linebacker position, blocked a punt that teammate Jamari Rodgers-Freeman recovered in the end zone for a touchdown, and completed a 25-yard pass as the up-man on a fake punt play that gave his team a first down.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- Per an on-field sign decorated by the Hickory Ridge cheerleaders, it was Red, White and Bulls night at The Ridge. Some tricked-out motorcycles from the American Legion Riders Chapter 51 took a lap around the field during pregame on Military Appreciation Night, and about a dozen Hickory Ridge parents who were either military veterans or on active duty were recognized during pregame.
-- Not only did Hickory Ridge score two touchdowns inside the game’s first six minutes, the Bulls added two-point conversions after both to take a 16-0 lead. It wasn’t because the Bulls don’t have a kicking game. Senior Will Laing connected on two of his three extra-point kicks and added field goals of 24 and 18 yards later in the game.
-- Primarily because of all of Hickory Ridge’s scoring, the first half lasted a loooong 88 minutes. That’s over 10 hours in dog minutes. It was especially “ruff” on A.L. Brown. (Editor’s note: Ba-dum tss!)
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Both teams will be home for conference games on Sept. 24: A.L. Brown plays host to Lake Norman, while Hickory Ridge welcomes Mooresville.
SCORING SUMMARY
A.L. Brown 0 7 0 7 – 14
Hickory Ridge 36 9 3 0 – 48
First Quarter
HR – Jalen Harris 3 pass from Alex Bentley (Sabin McLaughlin pass from Bentley)
HR – Randall Fisher 2 run (Christian Hamilton pass from Bentley)
HR – Hamilton 31 pass from Bentley (pass failed)
HR – Jamari Rodgers-Freeman blocked punt recovered in end zone (Will Laing kick)
HR – McLaughlin 20 pass from Bentley (Laing kick)
Second Quarter
ALB – Jaden Johnson 63 pass from Joey Vanover (Ty Woods kick)
HR – Laing 24 FG
HR – Elijah Kendrick 2 run (kick blocked)
Third Quarter
HR -- Laing 18 FG
Fourth Quarter
ALB – Elijah Lawson 9 run (Woods kick)