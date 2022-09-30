HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulls overcome South Iredell trickery to notch an important GMC win

HARRISBURG – It was an ominous beginning for the Hickory Ridge football team.

Having lost its first Greater Metro 4 Conference game last week, the Cream of Cabarrus No. 1-ranked Ragin’ Bulls welcomed South Iredell to The Ridge Thursday night.

And for the first 6½ minutes of the game, with South Iredell marching down the field, things were not going their way – not defensively and, according to Hickory Ridge head coach Jupiter Wilson, not when it came to the officiating.

But once the Bulls got their hands on the ball, the pendulum swung their way – for good.

After a sparkling 79-yard punt return by Jamari Rodgers-Freeman to knot the game, the Hickory Ridge defense stiffened, and the Bulls went on to romp to a 41-7 victory over South Iredell.

The Bulls improved their overall record to 4-3 while moving to 2-1 in the GMC. South Iredell fell to 4-2, 1-1 in the conference.

For Wilson, it was a welcome return to winning football for the Bulls, who lost last week to Mooresville while giving up the most points they ever have in a GMC game (40).

“It was a good win for us,” Wilson told the Independent Tribune in a telephone interview. “There are some things we’ve got to work on from a discipline standpoint, but I think our kids played well. I thought (defensive coordinator Tajir) Wharton called a great game, and (offensive coordinator Nick) Entas did on the other side. We were really efficient. We’ve just got to clean up some of the penalties, but some of those things were …”

Wilson sighed.

“Usually I don’t talk about refs, but that was not a good game.”

Wilson was especially bothered by the Vikings’ opening drive. South Iredell found its spots and pulled off some big runs, along with a 22-yard gain on a fake punt and a quarterback keeper up the gut for 17 more yards, to move deep into Bulls territory.

That’s when the Hickory Ridge defense decided enough was enough.

On three consecutive plays, the Bulls tackled South Iredell behind the line of scrimmage, moving the Vikings back to the 12-yard line. At that point, South Iredell was forced to try a 29-yard field goal, but the attempt was off the mark.

The Hickory Ridge offense trotted onto the field, prepared to run a play, but all the while, the officials were convening. After about five minutes, they trotted over to Wilson and informed him that there had been an inadvertent whistle and the Viking would get another fourth-down chance.

Back went the Hickory Ridge offense to the sidelines, and the Vikings got their second opportunity. South Iredell quarterback Brice Warren was in as the holder, but he wouldn’t hold the ball for long. Warren took the long snap, rose, rolled right with Hickory Ridge defenders in pursuit, and then lofted a pass to a wide-open Nolan Clark in the end zone.

Touchdown Vikings.

After that, the real South Iredell holder came in, and the Vikings converted the extra point, taking a 7-0 lead with 5:21 remaining in the first quarter.

Wilson wasn’t pleased with the game officials.

“In actuality, that was probably the worst-officiated game I’ve been a part of,” Wilson said. “They replayed the play. They said they shouldn’t have blown the whistle, but they blew the (play) dead after we had the ball. So because it was an inadvertent whistle, they had to replay the down.”

The Bulls didn’t get down on themselves, though. Rodgers-Freeman’s long punt return had a lot to do with keeping them in a good mood. His punt return tied the score at 7, and the Bulls went on to score 41 unanswered points.

Hickory Ridge took the lead by using four consecutive running plays when it got the ball again, with Vincent Griffin capping things with a 20-yard jaunt that produced a 14-7 advantage with 2:23 left in first quarter.

For the rest of the night, South Iredell tried at least two more trick plays, but it wasn’t enough for the Hickory Ridge defense.

Griffin finished with 17 carries for 109 yards, and junior quarterback Caden Haywood distributed the ball well while going 14-for-23 passing for 229 yards, with a touchdown through the air and another rushing.

Connor Shulman hauled in the touchdown pass, one of his five catches on the night for 60 yards. Also, Jalen Harris had four catches for 68 yards, Micah Littlejohn caught two balls for 66 yards, and Christian Hamilton had two for 51 yards.

The Bulls needed a win Thursday to stay in the hunt for the GMC title, and they responded accordingly.

“The new coach at South Iredell (Mitch Johnson), you can tell he’s done a really good job with that team, coming in with a 4-1 record,” Wilson said. “They played really, really well, but we knew there were some things we could exploit. We knew they were going to try to run the ball with their quarterback; he’s a really good player, and so is (Sacari Stevenson) who plays (defensive) end and linebacker.

“There was some adversity we had in our last game, and going into this week we didn’t know how things were going to go. We knew the kids were going to be tested, and they were, and I thought they responded really, really, really well.”

Next week, the Bulls play host to Lake Norman (6-0, 2-0 GMC), which is in a first-place tie in the league standings. It’s another important contest for Hickory Ridge as it fights to climb in the GMC.

“Another tough matchup,” Wilson said. “Right now, we’re sitting second or third behind them and Mooresville, and we’ll have an opportunity to at least put ourselves in position to be second place. Hopefully, we win that game and Lake Norman goes and beats Mooresville.”