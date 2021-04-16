HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulls won’t leave things to chance tonight against Panthers

“I had never been in a playoff game,” Wilson recalled. “Of course, I had been at Vance and gone to the state (semifinals), but I had never been a head coach, so you felt like you were doing everything right. But I think the biggest thing I take from that game is I had an opportunity to go for two to take the win. I said, ‘Let me play it close to the vest,’ and it ended up biting me.”

Wilson didn’t exactly turn into “Riverboat Ron” Rivera, the Carolina Panthers’ erstwhile coach, after that, but he did adopt a new mentality about such scenarios. And he used it just last week in a game the Bulls needed to win to clinch a playoff spot.

“In the Porter Ridge game,” Wilson said, “it was the same type of situation: ‘Hey, are you going to punt?’ That’s kind of the thing normal people do. And I said, ‘Nope, Jupe, the last time you were in this situation, we lost here at home because you played it tight to the vest. You let one slip away.’

“So I just told myself, and think the kids did this year, ‘Don’t leave anything to chance and just play free and let the chips fall where they may.’ I think this time, as a whole, based on the situation, I don’t think they’ll play as tight.”