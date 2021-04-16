HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bulls won’t leave things to chance tonight against Panthers

HARRISBURG – Jupiter Wilson learned a lot in his playoff debut last season.
And it’s been a lesson the second-year Hickory Ridge football coach has stored away and used as he’s encountered tough situations this season: Go with your gut, and never leave anything to chance.
Wilson said that’s definitely going to be the mindset the Ragin’ Bulls bring into tonight’s Class 4A state playoff game at Charlotte Providence.
Last season, the Ragin’ Bulls had fought back and pulled within a point of Kernersville Glenn with a little more than a minute left in their first-round playoff matchup in Harrisburg. They had been moving the ball, and momentum was on their side.
Wilson didn’t know what to do.
He knew what his heart WANTED to do; he wanted to go for the two-point conversion and the potential win in his home stadium.
But was it too risky, especially for a first-year coach who had guided his team to an otherwise strong season?
Instead, Wilson took the safe route, he said, and sent out normally sure-footed kicker Riley Stubbs for the extra point – and the tie.
Unfortunately, for the Bulls, the kick hit the left upright and was no good. Glenn was able to board its activity bus with the victory, while Hickory Ridge hearts were broken.
“I had never been in a playoff game,” Wilson recalled. “Of course, I had been at Vance and gone to the state (semifinals), but I had never been a head coach, so you felt like you were doing everything right. But I think the biggest thing I take from that game is I had an opportunity to go for two to take the win. I said, ‘Let me play it close to the vest,’ and it ended up biting me.”
Wilson didn’t exactly turn into “Riverboat Ron” Rivera, the Carolina Panthers’ erstwhile coach, after that, but he did adopt a new mentality about such scenarios. And he used it just last week in a game the Bulls needed to win to clinch a playoff spot.
“In the Porter Ridge game,” Wilson said, “it was the same type of situation: ‘Hey, are you going to punt?’ That’s kind of the thing normal people do. And I said, ‘Nope, Jupe, the last time you were in this situation, we lost here at home because you played it tight to the vest. You let one slip away.’
“So I just told myself, and think the kids did this year, ‘Don’t leave anything to chance and just play free and let the chips fall where they may.’ I think this time, as a whole, based on the situation, I don’t think they’ll play as tight.”
Wilson said his team has been loose during practices this week and excited about the matchup with the Panthers (6-1), who are the No. 2 seed out of the West Region. The Bulls (5-2) are seeded seventh after winning their final two regular-season games to earn a coveted playoff spot in a season in which they are at a premium.
“The kids have been jumping around, and I feel really good about Friday night,” Wilson said. “The team we’re playing is very scrappy, they play hard.”
And so do Wilson’s young Bulls, who finished third in the uber-tough Southwestern 4A Conference, where state powerhouses Charlotte Myers Park and Matthews Butler – the only two teams to beat Hickory Ridge this season – reside.
Many of the key players from last season’s Hickory Ridge team have graduated, but Wilson feels confident about the group he’s taking to south Charlotte tonight. Each week, even in the losses, the Bulls have gained more confidence, and things have flowed smoothly from the top down.
As the first-year starting quarterback, junior Alex Bentley has piloted the offense with consistency, particularly over the last two weeks, when he’s accounted for nine total touchdowns. It also helps that he has one of the best young corps of receivers around in highly recruited sophomore Christian Hamilton, juniors Sabin McLaughlin and Jordan Marsh, and senior Derrick Brinton II.
The Ragin’ Bulls’ rushing attack is also completed by strong runners who are underclassmen: junior Randall Fisher and sophomore Aaron Carey.
While seniors A.D. Smith Jr., Donovan Stone, Neil Hunt and Deshawn Lewis bring maturity and skill to a tough defensive unit, underclassmen such as sophomore Kyle Perry and junior Ethan Young also take leading roles on the unit.
And despite losing so much experience, despite getting shocked in the opening round last season, this year’s Hickory Ridge squad is in the same position as the 2019 talented Bulls: in the postseason with an honest-to-goodness chance of moving on.
“I think last year, we had a little bit different leadership,” Wilson explained. “We had a lot of seniors that were out in the front, out in the open, being more fierce, so they took the reins of that. This year, we don’t have as many seniors. Last year, I think we had 32 seniors; this year, we might have 18 or 19. And really, out of that, maybe seven or eight of them play significant (minutes).
“I told our coaches that this year our leadership has come mostly from a team deal and is coach-led, where I think last year it was player-led. So it’s put more of the burden on us to kind of be the middle man for this team. This year’s team is a little bit different, but I think this team is a little bit easier to motivate. They’re more, ‘Hey, if Coach says go this way, we’re going to go.’”
And this year, of course, their coach is telling them never, ever leave anything to chance.