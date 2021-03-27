HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Butler handles No. 2-ranked Ragin’ Bulls

HARRISBURG – Matthews Butler scored easily on its first possession and gave Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Hickory Ridge no mercy, as the Bulldogs rolled to a 52-14 Southwestern 4A triumph at The Ridge Friday night.
Tyrian Moore caught a 95-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Parish Metzger as Butler built a 52-7 lead with 12 seconds left in the first half. It led to a running clock for all the second half.
The teams were tied for second place in the conference entering the game. but Hickory Ridge’s loss – its second in a row – left the Bulls in fourth place with two games to go.
“You can look at that score, and I don’t think it has anything to do with ability,” said Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson. “For whatever reason, that falls on me. The kids just didn’t play, or didn’t play well, weren’t ready to play … We played an uphill battle and didn’t fight real well.”
Butler followed up its opening score with a blocked punt that Isaiah Lawson recovered in the end zone for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Hickory Ridge responded with a 94-yard drive that ended with a 48-yard scoring pass from Alex Bentley to Jordan Marsh. But the Bulldogs answered three plays later with a long touchdown pass of its own, an 82-yarder from Metzger to Jake Snapp.
Butler scored on five of its six possessions in the second quarter. One of its touchdowns followed a second blocked punt that started with a lower snap.
RECORDS
Matthew Butler 4-1 overall, 4-1 Southwestern 4A Conference; Hickory Ridge 3-2, 3-2 SW4A
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Any momentum Hickory Ridge gained from its first-quarter touchdown drive disappeared in a matter of seconds. The Ragin’ Bulls cut Butler’s advantage to 14-7 with 4 minutes, 1 second remaining in the first quarter.
Riley Stubbs booted the ensuing kickoff into the end zone for a touchback, and Butler took over at its 20. A Hickory Ridge offsides penalty was negated by three Bulldogs penalties, so a 14-yard gain on second down only brought the ball back to the Butler 18.
Facing third-and-12, Snapp reeled in a short pass from Metzger on a crossing pattern toward the left side. He turned up field as soon as he caught it and already had two steps on the nearest defender.
Eighty-two yards later, Butler had a 21-7 lead.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Butler
-- Snapp caught five passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns.
-- Metzger’s completion percentage was tarnished by several dropped passes. Still, he was 9-of-19 for 303 yards, and all three of his scoring passes covered at least 54 yards.
-- Davion Nelson rushed for 119 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, on 12 carr0ies.
-- Elijah Swett was perfect on his seven extra point kicks and also booted a 28-yard field goal.
Hickory Ridge
-- Bentley threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-30 passing.
-- Sabin McLaughlin caught eight passes for 79 yards.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- There were at least nine people on the field with cameras during pre-game festivities, including the Independent-Tribune’s Lester Barnes. Might have been because the homecoming ceremony was scheduled for halftime. Madison Mistry was crowned queen, and Ragin’ Bulls senior football player Alex Smith Jr. was coroneted as king.
-- On the only possession of the third quarter for either team, because of the running clock, Hickory Ridge covered 80 yards on 13 plays and scored. Because the ensuing kickoff was the last play of the period, Butler’s offense never touched the ball in the second half until the first play of the fourth quarter.
-- Hickory Ridge was outgained 477 yards to 214, including 253-51 in the second quarter, when the Bulls were outscored 31-0.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Both teams play conference road games next Thursday. Hickory Ridge is at East Mecklenburg, while Butler travels to Charlotte Garinger.
SCORING SUMMARY
Matthews Butler 21 31 0 0 -- 52
Hickory Ridge 7 0 7 0 -- 14
First Quarter
B – Isiah Trent 4 run (Elijah Swett kick)
B – Isaiah Lawson recovered block punt in endzone (Swett kick)
HR – Jordan Marsh 48 pass from Alex Bentley (Riley Stubbs kick)
B – Jake Snapp 82 pass from Parish Metzger
Second Quarter
B – Swett 28 FG
B – Davion Nelson 34 run (Swett kick)
B – Snapp 54 pass from Metzger (Swett kick)
B – Trent 6 run (Swett kick)
B – Tyrian Moore 95 pass from Metzger (Swett kick)
Third Quarter