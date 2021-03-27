HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Butler handles No. 2-ranked Ragin’ Bulls

HARRISBURG – Matthews Butler scored easily on its first possession and gave Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Hickory Ridge no mercy, as the Bulldogs rolled to a 52-14 Southwestern 4A triumph at The Ridge Friday night.

Tyrian Moore caught a 95-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Parish Metzger as Butler built a 52-7 lead with 12 seconds left in the first half. It led to a running clock for all the second half.

The teams were tied for second place in the conference entering the game. but Hickory Ridge’s loss – its second in a row – left the Bulls in fourth place with two games to go.

“You can look at that score, and I don’t think it has anything to do with ability,” said Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson. “For whatever reason, that falls on me. The kids just didn’t play, or didn’t play well, weren’t ready to play … We played an uphill battle and didn’t fight real well.”

Butler followed up its opening score with a blocked punt that Isaiah Lawson recovered in the end zone for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

Hickory Ridge responded with a 94-yard drive that ended with a 48-yard scoring pass from Alex Bentley to Jordan Marsh. But the Bulldogs answered three plays later with a long touchdown pass of its own, an 82-yarder from Metzger to Jake Snapp.