The Concord-Mount Pleasant series has been dormant since 2019, but the two teams square off again tonight at the Tigers’ newly named Larry Honeycutt Field at Michael J. Johns Stadium.

Anticipation is high.

This rivalry isn’t bitter, like the Spiders’ annual “Battle for the Bell” matchup against that Green Team in Kannapolis, but it is intense. Concord owns a 10-4 series lead over Mount Pleasant, and, yes, there still are some who remember that two of the Spiders’ top running backs in recent years – Rocky Reid and Denzal Gilmore – lived in Mount Pleasant.

Even former Spiders basketball star Leaky Black, now with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, has Mount Pleasant roots.

But tonight is all about now, and both teams are looking to move their records to 2-0 after earning opening-night wins last week.

Being able to do so against the Class 3A Spiders would mean a lot for the 2A Tigers.

“It’s obviously a big game,” Mount Pleasant second-year coach Daniel Crosby said. “Concord is right down the road. And talking to (Spiders coach Darren) Shepherd and (Concord athletics director Greg Liddle and Mount Pleasant AD Jody Barbee), hopefully, this game can be played every year, being so close in proximity.

“It’s a big game for our players, and a big game for our school and community. We’re excited.”

The Tigers are ranked fifth in this week’s Cream of Cabarrus poll after their 26-16 home win over Carson.

The Tigers showed the ability to run the ball last week, but Crosby noted that they did most of their offensive damage through the air.

Sophomore quarterback Colin Black threw three touchdowns – two to Ethan Dempsey and one to Chase Latney. And then senior Bo Barbee had a big pass completion to Eli Dempsey late in the fourth quarter to help seal the game.

Concord played stifling defense in its 28-0 win over Monroe Piedmont, marking the first shutout victory for Shepherd at the school after also taking over his team last season.

That Spider defense was led by all-conference performer Alex Petroff, who four tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Offensively, senior quarterback Keyon Black scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing, and finished with 106 yards on the ground.

Shepherd said the Spiders will have to be sound in all aspects of the game tonight against the Tigers. Expecting Mount Pleasant to make a mistake under intense pressure isn’t the way to go.

“Mount Pleasant historically, they’re going to line up right, they’re going to play hard,” Shepherd said. “They’re going to do all these things. It comes down to will you be able to out-execute them for four quarters. That’s one of the reasons why, in my opinion, along with us, Mount Pleasant is right there in Cabarrus County historically of always being consistently good.

“Mount Pleasant has never really been bad because Coach (Mike Johns) and Coach Crosby and his staff now are going to execute at a high level. So we’ve got to be able to out-execute them in order to beat them, and we’re excited about that opportunity.”

For the record, the Tigers have won the last two meetings with the Spiders.

Stay focused

First-year Jay M. Robinson coach Jason Seidel wanted his team to enjoy last week’s dramatic 48-41 win over Hickory Ridge.

And then he wanted them to forget it.

The coach doesn’t want his troops to go into tonight’s matchup with struggling West Cabarrus, (0-1 after last week’s 21-0 to Northwest Cabarrus after going 0-10 in 2022) with a laissez-faire attitude.

The Wolverines are a Class 4A squad, and they have much-improved mindset under first-year coach Brian Hinson.

“I told them in the locker room Friday, ‘Enjoy it and then get ready for West Cabarrus,’” Seidel said he warned his players. “And then, as coaches, we started looking at film of West Cabarrus, and West Cabarrus is really good. They’re well coached; Coach Hinson’s doing a good job. And I think defensively up front they’re stout, they’re tough.”

Hinson has a state championship to his credit from his time at Salisbury, and he also has a state runner-up finish. The Wolverines also have talented players being recruited at the college level on their roster, including playmaking senior Curtis Fields.

Simply put: These are not your big brother’s Wolverines.

“So that old stigma of West Cabarrus – I know they kind of struggled last year – may be there,” Seidel said. “And kids being kids, especially in the hallways with people who don’t know much about football, they say, ‘Oh, they weren’t good!’ I tell our kids all the time, ‘Do not think like that!’ Because how many times have you seen a team win a big game and then the next week they can’t get over it and then they get beat?

“West Cabarrus is going to be ready to go,” Seidel added. “The game’s over at their place, and it’s a rivalry game because a lot of those guys are Robinson kids who had to move over there. I’m excited. But as a coach you’re kind of leery going in. They’re going to punch us in the mouth. It’s about how we’re going to respond to it.”

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Offense

Come on now. Can we talk about anyone else but Jay M. Robinson senior running back Na’Ledge Wright, who had a Cabarrus County-record seven touchdowns, plus a two-point conversion run, in the Bulldog s 48-41 win over Hickory Ridge?

Defense

Mount Pleasant sophomore defensive back Will Harkey had two interceptions in the Tigers’ 26-16 win over Carson.

Special teams

Cannon Cougars senior safety Luke Fox had a blocked punt and then recovered the ensuing fumble in a 37-14 win over Huntersville Christ the King.

TONIGHT’S OTHER GAMES

No. 2 Hickory Ridge (0-1) at Mint Hill Independence (0-1)

The Ragin’ Bulls are looking to regain their momentum after last week’s loss to Jay M. Robinson, and the Patriots hope to bounce back after falling to Mallard Creek, 28-14, in the opener. When these teams last met in Spring 2021, Hickory Ridge escaped with a narrow 7-6 victory, so revenge is on the minds of the Patriots, the once nationally ranked program that once won 109 straight game and is looking for a return to glory. The Bulls have an explosive offense, having scored 41 points last week – second-most among county teams – but must bring a stronger defensive effort after allowing Jay M. Robinson’s Na’Ledge Wright to run for a Cabarrus County-record seven touchdowns.

No. 3 Northwest Cabarrus (1-0) at No. 5 A.L. Brown (1-0)

At one point, the Wonders owned this series, having won 41 consecutive games against the rival Trojans. Since ending the nasty streak in 2018, though, Northwest has a 2-1 edge in the series. However, the teams haven’t met in a few years, which has emotions high in Greater Kannapolis. This one should be a close one, as both teams have playmakers at quarterback (Northwest’s Alex Walker and A.L. Brown’s CJ Gray); rugged running backs (Northwest’s Ray Jay Waters and A.L. Brown’s Mekhi Herron); strong receivers (Northwest’s Cesidio Castricone and A.L. Brown’s Derick Brazil); and tough defenses (both Northwest’s Jackson Forrest and A.L. Brown’s Ethan Garmon have shown big-play ability at linebacker this season).

No. 6 Cannon Cougars (1-0) at Hickory Hawks (0-1)

The co-op Cougars hope to go 2-0 for the fourth season in a row, and they should be able to handle business, as the Hawks are coming off a 40-7 season-opening loss to the Community School of Davidson. For Cannon, several players stood in their 37-14 win over Christ the King, especially for a defense that only allowed seven points after halftime: Sam Davis (eight tackles, including four for loss) and Max Riley (five tackles, two interceptions and a pass breakup). Offensively, senior Tyler Green threw three touchdown passes for 341 yards, and Gavin Powell had six catches and TD.

Kings Mountain (1-0) at Cox Mill (0-1)

The Chargers are looking to show their resilience after coming off last Thursday’s forgettable 54-3 loss to one of the state’s best teams, Weddington. The toughest task is that they have another powerhouse on this week’s schedule, Class 3A Kings Mountain. Tonight’s game also marks a return to Cabarrus County for former Cannon Cougars coach Jamie Bolton, who this season became the Mountaineers offensive coordinator after guiding the Cougars to a private-school state championship in 2021. If the Chargers can pull the upset tonight, it would do wonders for a team looking for some confidence.

Central Cabarrus (0-1) at Monroe Piedmont (0-1)

It was a rough start last week for the Vikings, who were routed by Class 4A Monroe Sun Valley, 49-14. Tonight, they return to Union County hoping their fate is better against 3A Piedmont, which is also is search of its first win after being shutout, 28-0, at Concord. The promising part of the Vikings is that they have never lost to the Panthers, with a record of 2-0. The last time the teams met, in 2018, the Vikings opened the season with a 42-9 road victory. We expect another successful trip to Monroe for the Vikings.