HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cabarrus Warriors open season with victory over North Raleigh Christian

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD – The Cabarrus Warriors scored four different ways, and their pass defense turned in a red-zone stop in the game’s final seconds as they turned away North Raleigh Christian Academy at Randy Marion Field Friday, 21-14, in the high school football season opener for both teams.

Cabarrus held a two-touchdown lead early in the fourth quarter, and it seemed to be wearing down the visitors physically. But NRCA strung together a nine-play, 71-yard scoring drive midway through the final period to cut its deficit in half.

The Warriors shaved fewer than two minutes off the clock on their next drive, and the Knights regained possession at their 42-yard line with 2 minutes, 38 seconds remaining. NRCA Reserve quarterback Connor McGann’s 14-yard completion on fourth-and-7 at the Cabarrus 44 helped keep the drive alive.

NRCA had first down at the Cabarrus 15 before the Warriors called a timeout. Afterward, the McGann threw twice to the end zone to Jacob Hukins, one of which was batted away by Cabarrus’ Zack Kellman.

After a completion to Rogerick Ray yielded no gain, McGann again looked for Hukins on the left side of the end zone on fourth down. The 6-foot-3-inch Hukins and the 5-9 Kellman battled for the ball. and again Kellman knocked it away.