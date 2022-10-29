HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cannon Cougars close out regular season with a big win over South Carolina squad

CONCORD - Having already clinched a conference championship, the Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Cannon Cougars played their final regular-season game as a tune-up for the upcoming state playoffs Friday, downing visiting Legion Collegiate (Rock Hill, S.C.) 48-18 at Randy Marion Field.

Cannon’s trio of junior skill position players dazzled, as they have all season. Running back Will Jones ran for four scores, and quarterback Tyler Green and receiver Colin Reese combined for three passing touchdowns.

Completing 85 percent of his passes, Green threw for more than 200 yards. Sophomore kicker Landon Mare converted all seven of his extra point attempts and booted three kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.

“I thought we played really well to start,” said Cannon Cougars coach Jamie Bolton in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune. “Our defensive coordinator, Joe Grosso, made some really good adjustments after the first drive on stopping the run. Our corner(backs) played really well stopping the downfield passing game.”

Despite the impressive offensive production, Cannon (8-2 overall) fell behind early. Legion Collegiate (4-5) scored on its opening drive to take a 7-0 lead.

Jones scored two first-quarter touchdowns as the Cougars took the lead for good. The second followed a stellar special teams play in which the Cougars smothered the Legion Collegiate punter deep in Lancers’ territory.

Reese scored on a 32-yard reception in the second quarter as the Cougars took a 21-7 lead to halftime.

Jones scored on a 34-yard burst on the Cougars’ first possession of the second half. He finished their next drive by slithering through the defense for the final three yards and a score.

Green and Reese finished the third-quarter scoring blitz with touchdown passes of 19 and 48 yards.

N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association playoff brackets will be released on Sunday. The Cannon Cougars won last year’s private/independent schools’ Division II championship while playing as the Cabarrus Warriors.

Until this year, the NCISAA divided postseason teams based on a ranking and seeding system. This year, for the first time, teams will be classified based on their enrollment. So while the Cannon Cougars are the Division II defending champs, they will be playing in the Division I playoffs this year.

“We’re excited about the opportunity,” said Bolton. “It’s the first (time competing in Division I) in school history. We matched last year’s regular-season record of (just two losses) playing a tougher schedule.

“We’ve done a good job in the regular season the last two years, so we’re hoping to keep that going and maybe get an upset of one of these top three or four teams in the bracket.”