HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cannon Cougars cruise to shutout win over Cabarrus Stallions

CONCORD – Looking at the final score of the Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Cannon Cougars’ 55-0 shellacking of Cabarrus Stallions, one might think the team that ran a mere 16 offensive plays Friday was on the losing side.

Not the case.

Cannon (2-0 overall) scored its first two touchdowns before its offense even touched the ball, an early indication that points would come easily. The Cougars started the game with little resistance from the Stallions (0-2), and they ended it by expiring a running clock, which started when Cannon built a 48-0 lead halfway through the third quarter.

“It was our first home game and it was exciting to see a packed out stadium at Cannon (Randy Marion Field),” Cougars coach Jamie Bolton told the Independent Tribune in a telephone interview. “Our fans are incredible. They showed up, and they gave us a lot of energy.

“I’m proud of our guys focusing on getting better from Week 1 to Week 2, no matter who the opponent was. We came out and started strong and finished strong.”

Sophomore defensive back Mason Mierzwa returned interceptions 30 and 20 yards, respectively, for scores as Cannon took a quick 14-0 edge. On Cannon’s first offensive possession, junior running back Will Jones carried on all four plays, including a 5-yard touchdown.

A 38-yard scoring strike from quarterback Tyler Green to receiver Collin Reese completed the first-quarter scoring. The following blocked kick on the fourth of Landon Mare’s eight extra point attempts might have been the Cougars’ only blemish of the game.

Jones finished with three scoring runs, including a 63-yarder on Cannon’s only fourth-quarter offensive play. The combination of Green and Reese added a 42-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Bolton complimented the defensive play of freshman Griff Galloway (one sack), senior Jack Scurlock (an interception on Cabarrus’ third possession), and leading tacklers Sam Davis and Luke Fox.

“We kept in our starters until the fourth quarter running clock,” said Bolton. “We got our other guys in. They held tight against their starters and held them out of the end zone at the end of the game to preserve the shutout.”

Next Friday at 7 p.m., Cannon plays host Raleigh Ravenscroft, a team it beat twice last season, including a 44-28 victory in the first round of the state playoffs.