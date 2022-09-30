HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cannon Cougars hit the winning number in victory over Harrells Christian

HARRELLS – The Cannon Cougars eclipsed the 40-point plateau Thursday night.

And for this team, that spells victory.

Every.

Single.

Time.

The Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Cougars put on another offensive show Thursday and won their 10th consecutive game in which they scored 40 points or more, as they blanked recent rival Harrells Christian, 47-0, at Murphy Johnson Field.

Since the co-op between Cannon School and Concord Academy was formed in 2019, the Cougars (formerly the Cabarrus Warriors) have never lost when reaching at least 40 points in a game. That includes once in 2019, once in 2020, five times last season and three times this year.

This was also the Cougars’ second consecutive victory after losing two in a row. They pushed their record to 4-2 overall, en route to their second shutout victory of the season, and Harrells Christian fell to 2-4.

The Cougars seem to be hitting their stride after the consecutive defeats, a rarity for the program that won the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II championship last season.

But over the last two weeks, Cannon has lit up the scoreboard, averaging 48 points per game and allowing an average of just nine points.

“I think we certainly are (getting in a groove),” Cannon coach Jamie Bolton told the Independent Tribune in a telephone interview. “I know we’re an athletic team, but we’re also very young and inexperienced, so with that comes the process of becoming a good team. There have been expectations this year of how we’re supposed to perform, but we only start three seniors on both sides of the ball combined.

“But I think we’re starting to show signs that we are getting to the point of playing really good football, and I’m excited about that.”

The Cannon offense was sizzling from the outset. On the Cougars’ first play from scrimmage, junior running back Will Jones, fresh off receiving an offer to play at Columbia University, dashed for a 30-yard touchdown.

In the second quarter, Jones added two more scores to give the Cougars a 20-0 edge at halftime.

It would only get worse for Harrells Christian, as Cannon junior quarterback Tyler Green hit David Wheeler for an 18-yard score, and then Green ran one in himself from 12 yards. Colin Reese also caught a touchdown pass for the Cougars.

On the night, Green was 15-for-28 with three touchdowns passing and one rushing. Jones also was multifaceted, running for three scores and catching another.

“I think we had a few more passes than runs, but I think we were pretty balanced in the run-pass game,” Bolton said. “I think it kept (the Crusaders) off-balance, and our kids made some plays tonight.”

The Cannon defense, though, played an integral role while shutting down a Harrells Christian offense that was once one of the most feared in the private-school ranks. For instance, the Crusaders were averaging 38 points per game in three outings against Cannon over the previous two years.

This year’s Harrells Christian team, though, is without its two former running back stars, Devin Gardner (now on the N.C. State roster) and Xavier Arrington (UNC Pembroke), and the Cougars capitalized by allowing nary a point.

It was the first time the Crusaders have been shutout since 2019.

“Our defensive coordinator, Joe Grosso, and his staff did a tremendous job of preparing for Harrells,” Bolton said. “This is our fourth time playing Harrells in three years. They’ve always kind of given us some problems, but Coach Grosso and his staff put together a good game plan for this kind of new Harrells team. We didn’t give up any explosive plays, and a lot of our kids played really, really well.”

The Cougars next take the field on Thursday, playing host to High Point Christian (3-3). Bolton said the game at Harrells was just the dress rehearsal his team needed for next week’s circumstances.

“This week was a short week,” he said, “so I think we got a really good template for practice in a short week next week – keeping (our players) fresh but also having enough reps in practice to make sure we get our game plan in.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Cannon Cougars 13 7 20 7 – 47

Harrells Christian 0 0 0 0 – 0

First quarter

CC – Will Jones 30 run (Landon Mare kick)

Second quarter

CC – Jones 25 pass from Tyler Green (kick failed)

CC – Jones 5 run (Mare kick)

Third quarter

CC – David Wheeler 18 pass from Green (kick failed)

CC – Green 12 run (Mare kick)

CC – Jones 6 run (Mare kick)

Fourth quarter

CC – Colin Reese 24 pass from Green (Mare kick)