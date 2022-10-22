HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cannon Cougars regain control of coveted conference crown

INDIAN TRAIL – Ever since Cannon School and Concord Academy organized its co-op football team in 2020, the Piedmont Athletic Conference championship has boiled down to a showdown between Indian Trail Metrolina Christian and what is now the Cannon Cougars.

On Friday night, after a dominant display by the Cougars, that coveted PAC trophy’s residency will be in Cabarrus County for at least the next year.

The Cannon Cougars thrashed homestanding Metrolina Christian Academy, 33-8, to win the PAC title for the second time in their three-year existence.

The Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Cougars avenged last year’s loss to the Lions and won their fifth game in a row, pushing their record to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in the PAC. Metrolina Christian fell to 3-6, 2-1 PAC.

Last season, the Cougars (then known as the Cabarrus Warriors) won the N.C. Independent Schools Division II state championship. And while that was a remarkable achievement, they finished second to Metrolina Christian in the PAC after a 42-38 loss, so it was a point of emphasis for the team to regain the conference crown before embarking on the enormous task of trying to win another state title this year.

So what does Friday’s win emotionally for the Cougars?

“It means everything,” Cougars coach Jamie Bolton told The Independent Tribune in a telephone interview. “When I took the job in 2020, we knew that Metrolina had pretty much dominated the Piedmont Athletic Conference since 2017 – they won it in 2017, 2018 and 2019, we beat them in 2020, and then last year they got us on a ‘Hail Mary.’ This year, we really wanted to get them back, and that’s what we did. Our kids fought really hard.”

The Cougars established themselves defensively before anything else Friday.

After their first offensive possession stalled, the pendulum of momentum quickly swung in their favor when sophomore defensive back Mason Mierzwa intercepted a pass. The Cougars promptly capitalized on it when running back Will Jones danced in for a 6-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 6 minutes, 59 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Cougars’ next score came courtesy of the foot of sophomore kicker Landon Mare, who booted a career-long 38-yard field goal to push the lead to 10-0.

After that, it became academic, as the Cougar defense continued to shine and Jones kept taking advantage of opportunities it provided him. The Cougars built a 26-0 lead at halftime and were ahead, 33-0, in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars finished with four interceptions on the night – two by Mierzwa and two by Brayson “Goose” Wilson, who was capping off a week in which he signed to play lacrosse for the University of North Carolina. Wilson is considered one of the best lacrosse goalies in the nation, and he proved on Friday that his defensive back skills are quality, too.

As for the 6-foot-3 Mierzwa, his performance also was attention-worthy. On Mierzwa’s second interception of the night, he returned it for a touchdown. That moved his season total to six interceptions, with three of them being of the “Pick 6” variety.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever heard of anything like that,” Bolton said. “(Mierzwa’s) a good player.”

Offensively, Jones ended the night with 21 carries for 175 yards and three touchdowns rushing. That moved his season totals to 1,294 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground with one regular-season game remaining – next week’s home contest against Rock Hill’s Legion Collegiate Academy (4-4).

The Cougars had been scheduled to face Charlotte Hickory Grove Baptist, but Hickory Grove ultimately had to cancel. After Legion Collegiate, it’s on to the playoffs, where will face stiff competition.

This year, the Cougars will be competing in the Division I playoffs, where they’ll be matched up against the largest private schools in the state, possibly schools such as Charlotte Providence, Charlotte Country Day and Charlotte Latin.

“We’ll get ready for Legion Collegiate Academy, and after that we’ll see how the seeding in the playoffs will go,” Bolton said.

But Bolton said what his team did Friday will always be special because it soundly defeated what is fast becoming a fierce rival and regained a conference title in the process.

“The rivalry between us is growing,” Bolton said. “We’ve had a bunch of close games. (The Lions) do a good job of coaching their players, so it was good to see our guys get the conference championship and bring it back to Cannon.”