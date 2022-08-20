HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cannon Cougars show old form while earning first victory under new name

RALEIGH –A local high school football team started the 2022 season Friday with two new monikers but played like its old self.

The Cannon Cougars is a team comprised of students from Cannon School and Concord Academy and for three years was known as the Cabarrus Warriors. Last year, the team won the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championship.

Playing with both a new name and the “defending state champion” title it earned, Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Cannon traveled to North Raleigh Christian Friday and took care of business, capturing a 42-26 victory.

“We’re excited about the rebranding,” said coach Jamie Bolton in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “ We’re one big family. And to see those guys’ faces after they got their first road win of the year against an old opponent, no matter what jerseys they’re wearing, we’re all a part of the same community.

“We’re unified in the fact that we’re the only private school team in Cabarrus County. We’re excited about that, and hopefully we represent our community well. That’s our mission.”

The Cougars (1-0) received outstanding play from a trio of junior skill-position players.

Quarterback Tyler Green completed 20 of 27 pass attempts for 425 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to receiver Colin Reese, a former Cox Mill player who caught eight balls for 187 yards.

Running back Will Jones had a receiving touchdown and five catches for 100 yards to add to his two rushing scores, and 120 yards on 20 carries.

Bolton said the Cougars’ key was converting four third-down plays over 10 yards, two of them that went for touchdowns.

Jones scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, as Cannon pulled away late.

Including the game’s opening minutes, the first three periods were a different story.

Cougars sophomore tight end Henry Anthony opened the scoring with a 40-yard reception from Green, but North Raleigh Christian pulled to within 7-6 when it returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.

Two second-quarter touchdowns by Reese gave Cannon a 21-6 halftime lead. The teams exchanged third-quarter touchdowns, but the Cougars never trailed.

The Cougars held a 42-20 lead before North Raleigh Christian (0-1) scored late. Cannon sealed the victory by recovering an onside kick in the closing moments.

Cannon sophomore Landon Mare was a perfect 6-for-6 on extra point attempts.

“We were balanced (offensively),” said Bolton. “I think we ended up 50-50 (percent) run-pass. We were able to overcome some adversity. We had a bunch of penalties, had alignment issues. I think we had over 100 yards in penalties tonight.”

The Cougars are slated to play host to the Cabarrus Stallions at Randy Marion Field next week.