HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central Cabarrus drops much-needed SPC contest to West Rowan

CONCORD – Central Cabarrus spotted visiting West Rowan a three-touchdown lead and couldn’t get out of the hole, as the Vikings dropped a South Piedmont 3A contest to the visiting Falcons Friday, 36-12, at Dink Jordan Field at Viking Stadium.

West Rowan’s second touchdown was a “Pick 6” that was a backbreaker. Opponents converting turnovers into touchdowns has been an all-too common theme for the Vikings this season.

“That’s become an Achilles’ heel for us,” said Central Cabarrus coach Zach Bevilacqua in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune. “We’ve given up a bunch of non-defensive touchdowns in key situations in games that have been really hurtful for us.”

Central Cabarrus dropped to 3-5 overall, 2-2 in the conference. West Rowan is 6-2, 3-1 SPC.

Trailing 21-0 early in the second quarter, the Vikings bounced pack with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Kline to Rykie Washington to complete a 79-yard drive. Later in the period, Central Cabarrus launched another long drive that nearly closed out the first half.

Penalties hurt the Vikings on the possession. So with just seconds left in the second quarter and in field position that was too distant to kick a field goal, Central Cabarrus tried, but failed, to convert a fourth-down play.

The loss of momentum carried into the second half. West Rowan added a third-quarter touchdown to go up, 28-6.

Washington closed out the Vikings’ scoring with a fourth-quarter touchdown reception inside the 10-yard line.

“Michael Forney ran the ball well for us,” Bevilacqua said of the Central Cabarrus senior running back. “I thought our offensive line played pretty good football. (The Falcons) had a very aggressive front ... I felt like our linebackers – Jazeo Jaime and Jayden Kibler – played well against the inside run.”

With two games left, Bevilacqua said, he feels Central Cabarrus still has a shot at making the postseason.

“I think if we win one, we have a chance,” he said. “If we win two (I feel) that we’re in. In the end, we’re going to take it a game at a time. A loss (tonight) really hurt that prospect. I’ve never been a quitter in anything I’ve done, and our kids are not going to be quitters.”