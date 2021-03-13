HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central comes back to defeat Trojans

CONCORD – After a back-and-forth affair, the Central Cabarrus football team defeated Northwest Cabarrus, 20-14, on Friday, Senior Night, at Trojan Stadium.
The game was tight heading into the fourth quarter. After slow starts and missed opportunities on both ends, the Trojans were up, 14-7, and Central was going for it on fourth down in Northwest territory to open the quarter.
The Vikings could not convert, but on the Trojans’ next drive, a poor snap allowed Central to regain possession right in front of Northwest’s end zone. One play later, senior Kevin Clerge ran it in behind his stout offensive line for the game-tying touchdown to make it 14-14. Clerge ran for 59 critical yards in the contest, all of which came in the second half.
“Honestly, it feels amazing,” said Clerge of the victory. “This just comes with practice, and I always believe in myself and in my teammates.”
Central Cabarrus soon got the ball back, thanks to its defense, and got chunk yardage time and again to move right down to Northwest’s red zone. After two big tackles for loss by the Trojans’ Sam Aldorasi and Jelani Lattimore, third down loomed large.
And the Vikings rose to the moment. Senior quarterback Austin Himes threw a laser to receiver Lane Ratzloff for the 13-yard score, and Central took the lead for the first time at 20-16.
But the Trojans still had a clear path ahead of them. The Vikings had fumbled the snap on their extra point attempt, and with a touchdown and successful PAT the Trojans could take the lead back.
With just under six minutes to play, Northwest was primed for a make-it-or-break-it drive beginning on its own 35. The Trojans managed to claw down the field, thanks to good throws from freshman quarterback Alex Walker, and excellent play from senior wideout Marquan Williams. But a series of incomplete passes and penalties backed the Trojans into a corner, and a fourth-and-14 stared them in the face.
Walker stepped back and, under pressure, heaved a deep pass toward a Trojan receiver. Right before the pass connected, Central defensive backs converged on the ball and swatted it away, securing their lead and the win.
“Those seniors, the biggest thing is they were fighting for us,” said first-year Northwest coach Eric Morman. “We’ve got a great opportunity to finish this thing out with a winning record. We just made a few too many mistakes tonight, and unfortunately that hurt us in a tight game.”
RECORDS
Central Cabarrus 2-1 overall, 2-1 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference; Northwest Cabarrus 0-3, 0-3
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Northwest was set for a big drive. The Trojans led heading into the fourth for the first time all season, and they had a first down and a good deal of momentum as they planned on extending their 14-7 lead.
All that was washed away, however, when a bad snap sent the ball careening toward Northwest’s own end zone, with a number of Vikings in hot pursuit. Central Cabarrus recovered the ball at the Trojans’ 2-yard line, and all of a sudden the pendulum had swung in the Vikings’ direction.
And just as Vikings coach Zach Bevilacqua had for all of the second half, he put his trust in his team’s rushing attack to tie the game.
On the first play of Central’s new drive, Clerge took the handoff and ran to the right. Awaiting him was a wide-open hole, courtesy of center Emerson Baker and right guard Jose Martinez Soriano, who allowed Clerge to score an easy touchdown to help even the score at 14.
More importantly, it gave the Vikings the momentum and allowed them to even a game in which their offense was struggling to find a rhythm. Ultimately, it helped propel them to a victory.
“Our kids don’t flinch when they get down,” said Bevilacqua. “There was no doubt in anyone’s mind, even when we were down 14 to 7, that we were going to come back and win the football game.”
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Central Cabarrus
· Himes threw for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and also added 41 rushing yards.
· Elijah Horton rushed for 88 yards on just 12 carries, all in the second half.
· Clerge rushed for 59 yards and a key touchdown.
· Tre Bost caught three passes for 56 yards and a touchdown as the Vikings’ leading receiver.
· Central’s defense had a stubborn game, as it stopped multiple Northwest fourth-down attempts and gave the ball back to its offense with good field position.
Northwest Cabarrus
· Walker was 15-of-35 passing for 182 yards, generating lots of offense in the second half and getting the Trojans into Central’s red zone three times.
· De’Avion Pless ran for 84 yards on 17 carries and was responsible for multiple first downs gained through yards after contact.
· Williams caught seven passes for 73 yards and was the big-play presence that kept the Trojans in the game when they needed energy.
· The Trojans’ secondary had a standout performance, as Williams, Pless and Tevin Tucker each had an interception. Northwest’s secondary forced Central into 10 incompletions on 19 attempts.
3 OBSERVATIONS
· Penalties absolutely killed the Trojans, as they amassed a whopping 136 penalty yards, with 107 coming in the first half. Many of those penalties came at crucial times and were responsible for hindering possible scoring drives.
· Dropped passes cursed both squads, as potential first downs or big plays were lost due to the ball simply going through the hands of the receivers. While both secondaries also had good nights, dropped balls certainly made their jobs easier.
· Late in the third quarter, before Northwest took a 14-7 lead, Horton made a tackle for loss that was loud enough to be heard outside the stadium. Despite Northwest scoring within the next few plays, Horton’s hit definitely rejuvenated a tired Central defense that had many starters playing offense as well.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Northwest will play host to Concord on Friday for the Trojans’ final home game of the season. The Vikings, meanwhile, welcome Charlotte’s Providence High in a non-conference matchup.
SCORING SUMMARY
Central Cabarrus 0 7 0 13 -- 20
Northwest Cabarrus 0 7 7 0 -- 14
First Quarter
None
Second Quarter
NW - Tru Sierra 43 pass from Alex Walker (Travis Westover kick)
CC - Tre Bost 39 pass from Austin Himes (Jackson Arno kick)
Third Quarter
NW - Sam Aldorasi 18 pass from Walker (Westover kick)
Fourth Quarter
CC - Kevin Clerge 2 run (Arno kick)
CC - Lane Ratzloff 13 pass from Himes