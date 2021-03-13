HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central comes back to defeat Trojans

Northwest was set for a big drive. The Trojans led heading into the fourth for the first time all season, and they had a first down and a good deal of momentum as they planned on extending their 14-7 lead.

All that was washed away, however, when a bad snap sent the ball careening toward Northwest’s own end zone, with a number of Vikings in hot pursuit. Central Cabarrus recovered the ball at the Trojans’ 2-yard line, and all of a sudden the pendulum had swung in the Vikings’ direction.

And just as Vikings coach Zach Bevilacqua had for all of the second half, he put his trust in his team’s rushing attack to tie the game.

On the first play of Central’s new drive, Clerge took the handoff and ran to the right. Awaiting him was a wide-open hole, courtesy of center Emerson Baker and right guard Jose Martinez Soriano, who allowed Clerge to score an easy touchdown to help even the score at 14.

More importantly, it gave the Vikings the momentum and allowed them to even a game in which their offense was struggling to find a rhythm. Ultimately, it helped propel them to a victory.

“Our kids don’t flinch when they get down,” said Bevilacqua. “There was no doubt in anyone’s mind, even when we were down 14 to 7, that we were going to come back and win the football game.”