HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Chambers pulls away in second half to end Ragin’ Bulls’ season

HARRISBURG – Starting with a last-second touchdown in the second quarter, Charlotte Chambers scored 35 unanswered points and routed Hickory Ridge, 42-21, in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

The Ragin’ Bulls, who had lost by a touchdown to the Cougars in a non-conference regular season game earlier this year, held second-quarter leads of 7-0 and 14-7 before Chambers pulled away. Special teams errors and Chambers’ “wildcat” offense were Hickory Ridge’s demise in the third quarter when the Bulls were outscored, 21-0.

Before Chambers’ 60-yard scoring drive that ended with a 27-yard run by Kevin Concepcion with 16 seconds remaining in the first half, Hickory Ridge had held the Cougars to 151 yards.

In the second half, Hickory Ridge lost possession on a muffed returned punt, had a punt blocked that gave Chambers the ball at the Bulls’ 9-yard line, and surrendered an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown to Concepcion.

Speaking of his team’s 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter, Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson said, “I felt very confident. I thought the defense was playing really, really well, other than that one drive (with) that third-down play right before the half was big.