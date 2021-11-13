HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Chambers pulls away in second half to end Ragin’ Bulls’ season

HARRISBURG – Starting with a last-second touchdown in the second quarter, Charlotte Chambers scored 35 unanswered points and routed Hickory Ridge, 42-21, in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
The Ragin’ Bulls, who had lost by a touchdown to the Cougars in a non-conference regular season game earlier this year, held second-quarter leads of 7-0 and 14-7 before Chambers pulled away. Special teams errors and Chambers’ “wildcat” offense were Hickory Ridge’s demise in the third quarter when the Bulls were outscored, 21-0.
Before Chambers’ 60-yard scoring drive that ended with a 27-yard run by Kevin Concepcion with 16 seconds remaining in the first half, Hickory Ridge had held the Cougars to 151 yards.
In the second half, Hickory Ridge lost possession on a muffed returned punt, had a punt blocked that gave Chambers the ball at the Bulls’ 9-yard line, and surrendered an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown to Concepcion.
Speaking of his team’s 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter, Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson said, “I felt very confident. I thought the defense was playing really, really well, other than that one drive (with) that third-down play right before the half was big.
“And I think the punt return muff (in the third quarter) was big. I think those two plays kind of swung the momentum. It was like walking in quicksand once those things happened.”
Quarterback Alex Bentley, who had a terrific senior year for the Bulls, completed just 8 of 32 pass attempts for 87 yards.
RECORDS
Chambers 11-1; Hickory Ridge 9-3.
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
It didn’t produce any points, it barely gained any yardage for either team, and it certainly wasn’t spectacular in any way, but the most important play of the game came on a Chambers punt early in the third quarter.
Punting from the Cougars’ 28-yard line, Jayden Reeder launched a short kick that return man Micah Littlejohn had a bead on just across midfield. But the Hickory Ridge sophomore didn’t field the catch cleanly and Keelan Flowe recovered the muff for Chambers at the Bulls’ 42.
Concepcion scored the first of his three second-half touchdowns on the next play: a wildcat run up the left sideline. The rest of the game was downhill for the Cougars after that.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Chambers
● Concepcion, who was one of several running backs leading Chambers’ wildcat offense in the second half, rushed for 80 yards on six carries, caught three passes for 58 yards, and returned a punt 80 yards for a score for 218 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
● Daylan Smothers rushed for a game-high 106 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.
● Zairion Jackson-Bass had a game-high seven tackles, while Reeder had six tackles, a sack, and a blocked punt.
Hickory Ridge
● Senior running back Randall Fisher had minus-1 yard on four carries before his 44-yard burst up the middle gave Hickory Ridge a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter. He finished with 65 yards on nine carries.
● Aaron Carey had just 4 yards on his first three carries but covered all 64 yards of the Bulls’ only second-half scoring drive on four rushes, culminating it with a 25-yard touchdown run.
● For the second straight week, linebacker Jordan Wilkes was a monster, leading his team with eight tackles.
3 OBSERVATIONS
● The orange glow radiating from the propane heaters behind the Chambers bench was only slightly brighter than the Cougars’ shiny orange helmets. They looked like they were made for each other. The team’s student support staff took root in front of heaters as the game started but deferred to the players when the weather got cooler. In fact, the outdoor temperature and Chambers’ number of points reached the 40s at about the same point of the game Friday.
● In addition to Hickory Ridge’s special teams miscues, Chambers had its own issues with punt returns, which included two muffs in the first half. The second one led to Fisher’s long touchdown run for the first points of the game.
● The teams combined for 18 penalties for 157 yards – not quite the numbers you’d expect to see in a state playoff game.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Hickory Ridge’s season is complete; Chambers, the 10th seed in the West Region, will host 18th seeded Porter Ridge in a third round game next Friday.
SCORING SUMMARY
Chambers 0 14 21 7 – 42
Hickory Ridge 0 14 0 7 – 21
First Quarter
No scoring
Second Quarter
HR – Randall Fisher 44 run (Will Laing kick)
C – Daylan Smothers 28 run (Melvin Benitez kick)
HR – Sabin McLaughlin 35 pass from Alex Bentley (Laing kick)