HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Chargers continue to leave mark on program record book in win over Wildcats

CONCORD – The Cox Mill football team just keeps kicking down the doors from its past.

On Friday night, the Chargers ran their way to a 45-33 victory over Lake Norman in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs at Cox Mill Stadium, notching the second postseason victory in program history and breaking a school record for wins in a season.

It was the first playoff win for the Chargers (9-2) since the 2014 season, when they outlasted North Forsyth 44-41 in overtime.

The latest didn’t involve nearly as much pressure.

Cox Mill, the 11th seed in the West Region, used tough defense and a relentless rushing attack to build big leads over the 22nd-seeded Wildcats most of the night and staved off their late push to take win its sixth consecutive game.

Senior Tyrell Coard ran for three scores and tied a school record for career touchdown runs (33). Junior Jeremiah Jones was similarly dangerous, rushed for two touchdowns.

Cox Mill moves on to the second round, where it will face sixth-seeded Weddington in Union County next week.

“It feels good because everybody was saying all week that we’d only won one playoff game, and that was in 2014,” Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker said in a telephone interview with The Independent Tribune. “But it’s like I told the guys, ‘We can’t think about winning a playoff game just because we hadn’t won one since 2014. We’ve just got to go out and play ball. We can’t think about stuff like that because as soon as you start thinking about stuff like that, you start making mistakes.’

“We knew it was going to be a tougher game this week, and we were not looking for the turnovers as much. We had two or three turnovers in the first half that our defense caused. We just went out and played ball.”

Lake Norman (7-4) was looking to avenge last month’s 45-7 loss to the Chargers, but Cox Mill began to dim those hopes pretty quickly.

Cox Mill got on the board when Jones scored his first touchdown of the night four minutes into the game. Lake Norman actually responded with a score of its own to knot the game at 7, but then the Chargers got on a roll in the second quarter, starting with a Coard touchdown run to go up, 14-7.

The Cox Mill defense began to make its impact when it forced a fumble and senior defensive back Elijah Bates recovered it. On the ensuing Cox Mill possession, Coard ran in for another touchdown to make it 21-7 with about four minutes left in second quarter.

But the Chargers weren’t even close to being done adding to their total before halftime.

The Cox Mill defense stiffened more and didn’t allow the Wildcats much movement, forcing a punt. When the Chargers took over on the Lake Norman 35-yard line, it didn’t take long before Jones was stepping into the end zone again, with Sam Weber’s extra-point kick making it 28-7 with 2 minutes, 1 second remaining in the first half.

Then the Charger defense did it again, forcing another fumble, with junior linebacker Evan Young winding up with the ball this time, allowing his team to take over in the Wildcats’ red zone. A short time later, Coard made another trip to the end zone, and Cox Mill had a comfortable 35-7 advantage at halftime.

Lake Norman, though, wouldn’t quit, as it took the opening drive of the second half and scored on quarterback Jackson Garlick’s keeper to make it 35-14.

After a Weber field goal, Lake Norman scored again, cutting the deficit to 38-20, but a two-point conversion pass failed.

Cox Mill made the Wildcats pay when they attempted an onside kick. Instead, senior Kaisean Roberson recovered the ball, and quarterback Dymere Edwards went on to hit Saxon Jenkins for a touchdown pass to push the lead to 45-20.

Lake Norman continued to claw back, but it did so by employing its normal run-based offense, using valuable time, and Cox Mill walked away with its second playoff win.

“We got complacent,” Baker said. “We started playing lackadaisically. But the good thing about it is (the Wildcats) were eating the clock up while they were doing it. They weren’t rushing; they were getting 4 yards here, 6 yards here, 4 yards here, 3 yards there.”

Cox Mill, of course, didn’t have trouble running the ball.

And that might’ve come as a surprise to some, no matter how productive the Charger running backs have been this year, whether it’s Coard, Jones, freshman dynamo Jordan Cleaves or senior receiver Kendall Harris on end-arounds.

But the surprise might’ve come because Cox Mill offensive coordinator Jonathan Grice is known more for his “air raid” passing attack than keeping the ball on the ground, Baker said.

Not Friday night.

“It’s funny because when I talked to Coach Grice and asked him to come over and be offensive coordinator, a lot of people said, ‘Grice likes throwing the ball. He doesn’t like to run the ball,’” Baker said. “I’m like, ‘Guys, that doesn’t bother me. We can always do that.’

“(Grice) has been an advocate of the run game as well as the pass game,” Baker added. “I’m so proud of him tonight because he stuck with the run game knowing (the Wildcats) couldn’t handle it. He ran the ball and ran the ball. I know he’s a pass-first guy, but tonight, he took what they gave him, and our (offensive) line blocked their butts off. (The Wildcats) kept overloading, and he saw what they were leaving open, and he kept calling running plays. We didn’t throw as much as we normally do. But when you don’t have to, why do it?”

Now, the date with Weddington awaits, as the Chargers will be looking to advance beyond the second round for the first time in program history.

“It feels really good,” Baker said. “Everybody’s saying, ‘Congratulations, Coach! We broke the curse! Yada, yada, yada.’ But at the end of the day, we’ve just got to keep winning, no matter how it comes – whether it was ugly or whether it was nice. We’ve just got to keep winning.”