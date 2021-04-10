HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Chargers end on a high note, defeating rival Trojans to keep the Coddle Creek Cup

Going into halftime, Northwest Cabarrus was starting to get itself going. After a lackluster first quarter, the Trojans put two touchdowns on the board in the second and nearly had a third before the half. Now, Northwest had managed to put the Chargers in a third-and-6 situation just five minutes into the third quarter.

Cox Mill quarterback Khalel Wright took the snap and backed up as multiple Trojans converged on him, the linemen in front seemingly giving way to the defenders.

That’s exactly what happened.

Wright dumped a screen pass over the heads of the Trojan defenders, and Coard was ready for it. Hauling in the pass, Coard turned up the field to get the first down, but he got much more.

Behind his downfield-blocking offensive linemen, Coard ran 74 yards for the touchdown, putting the Chargers up 30-14 and re-establishing the offensive dominance Cox Mill had displayed in the first quarter, effectively snuffing out Northwest’s hopes for a comeback.

“They came together and played as a team tonight,” Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker said of his players. “We kind of let them get back in the game in the first half, and we’ve been a second-half team all year, and we came in the second half and we played well.”