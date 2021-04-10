 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Chargers end on a high note, defeating rival Trojans to keep the Coddle Creek Cup
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Chargers end on a high note, defeating rival Trojans to keep the Coddle Creek Cup

  Updated
CONCORD – The Cox Mill football team defeated Northwest Cabarrus, 44-14, Friday before a home crowd, giving the Chargers three straight wins to end the season and the coveted Coddle Creek Cup for the second year in a row.

“You know, it’s my senior year,” said Cox Mill linebacker Sekou Roland. “I was looking forward to it all week, and we came out and played to our potential.”

The Chargers started out hot, as Tyrell Coard scored rushing touchdown on their first two drives after a pair of Northwest turnovers gave them excellent field position. A Sam Weber field goal and a Jeremiah Jones touchdown run put Cox Mill up, 23-0, in the middle of the second quarter.

Northwest Cabarrus coach Eric Morman was proud of the way the Trojans fought and showed their potential for the upcoming season.

Although the Trojans finishes the season with their third consecutive loss, Northwest Cabarrus coach Eric Morman was undaunted.

“We’re going to stick to our guns,” said Morman. “We’re going to do what it takes to be successful.”

RECORDS

Cox Mill 3-4 overall, 3-3 South Piedmont 3A Conference; Northwest Cabarrus 1-6, 1-5 SPC

THE PLAY OF THE GAME

Going into halftime, Northwest Cabarrus was starting to get itself going. After a lackluster first quarter, the Trojans put two touchdowns on the board in the second and nearly had a third before the half. Now, Northwest had managed to put the Chargers in a third-and-6 situation just five minutes into the third quarter.

Football (33).jpg

Tyrell Coard (22) gets the handoff from Khalel Wright (4). Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

Cox Mill quarterback Khalel Wright took the snap and backed up as multiple Trojans converged on him, the linemen in front seemingly giving way to the defenders.

That’s exactly what happened.

Wright dumped a screen pass over the heads of the Trojan defenders, and Coard was ready for it. Hauling in the pass, Coard turned up the field to get the first down, but he got much more.

Behind his downfield-blocking offensive linemen, Coard ran 74 yards for the touchdown, putting the Chargers up 30-14 and re-establishing the offensive dominance Cox Mill had displayed in the first quarter, effectively snuffing out Northwest’s hopes for a comeback.

Football (68).jpg

Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker. 

“They came together and played as a team tonight,” Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker said of his players. “We kind of let them get back in the game in the first half, and we’ve been a second-half team all year, and we came in the second half and we played well.”

Added Coard, “It means a lot to me, just to help out my team as much as possible. It’s a great feeling, for sure.”

Football (39).jpg

Charger, Keshon Wilson (16) goes up and grabs the ball as Jelani Larrimore (8) defends. 

PRIMETIME PERFORMERS

Cox Mill

● Wright threw for 147 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-20 passing.

● Coard and Jones were a dynamic duo. Coard had 124 all-purpose yards and three scores, while Jones had 88 on the ground for two touchdowns.

Football (57).jpg

Jeremiah Jones (21) follows his blocker, Jacob Hagy (63). 

● Receiver Kendall Harris had an excellent game, tallying three catches for 33 yards and three runs for 52 yards and a touchdown. He also repeatedly fought through tacklers for extra yardage and had explosive kickoff returns to give Cox Mill good field position.

Football (63).jpg

Tyshon Bullock (17) looks to grab the free ball from Alex Walker (10). Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

● Jordan Peterson led a strong defensive outing for the Chargers, snagging a pair of interceptions as Cox Mill forced six turnovers.

Northwest Cabarrus

● Nazi Coleman rushed for 76 yards on 25 carries.

Football (77).jpg

Nazi Coleman (11) is brought down. 

● Shaun Brown had four receptions for 30 yards on offense, and also had a sack and forced fumble on defense.

Football (74).jpg

Shaun Browne (7) stays in bounds. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune.

3 OBSERVATIONS

● The final week of the regular season - rivalry week - can always be expected to inject extra passion into the games. This contest was no exception, as the Chargers and Trojans combined for five unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and multiple back-and-forth exchanges.

● High snaps were a huge problem for Northwest Cabarrus, especially in the first half, as the Trojans lost two fumbles to high snaps and had a critical fourth-down conversion stopped because of another.

Football (5).jpg

Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker gets a sports beverage bath.

● The Chargers wasted no time celebrating after the game was won, dancing joyously on their home field and hoisting the Coddle Creek Cup high.

Football (75).jpg

Prince Ford (2) and Shaun Browne (7) go up for the ball. 

 WHAT’S UP NEXT?

The season is complete for both teams.

SCORING SUMMARY

Cox Mill                                         16       7     14     7       --       44

Northwest Cabarrus                    0     14       0     0       --       14

First Quarter

CM - Tyrell Coard 10 run

CM - Coard 1 run (Sam Weber kick)

CM - Weber field goal

Second Quarter

CM - Jeremiah Jones 39 run (Weber kick)

NW - De’Avion Pless 3 run (Travis Westover kick)

NW - Isaiah Thompson fumble recovery (Westover kick)

Third Quarter

CM - Coard 74 pass from Khalel Wright (Weber kick)

CM - Jones 23 run (Weber kick)

Fourth Quarter

CM - Kendall Harris 21 run (Weber kick)

