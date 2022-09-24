HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Chargers have all the right moves in GMC win over Wolverines to end skid

CONCORD – It wasn’t a “must-win” game for the Cox Mill football team.

It wasn’t “lose-or-go-home” or any of the sports clichés that you hear when a team maintains hope of extending its season.

It was actually just the second Greater Metro 4 Conference game of the year for the Chargers, and pretty much everything was still in play for them as they faced league- and county-rival West Cabarrus.

But, boy, did they need it.

Cox Mill got just about everything it wanted Friday night – big runs, long pass plays and outstanding defense – as it rebounded from two straight losses and defeated the Wolverines, 56-7, at Charger Stadium.

It was the second time this season that the Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Chargers reached the 50-point mark, having routed Huntersville Hopewell 59-25 on Opening Night.

Cox Mill moved its overall record to 4-2, including a 1-1 mark in the GMC, while West Cabarrus dropped its fifth consecutive game and fell to 0-5, 0-2 in the league.

Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker felt going into Friday’s tilt that the Chargers needed something good to happen for them in light of both their history and their recent outings. Last year, for example, the Chargers won their first three games but then went on a three-game losing streak, ultimately finishing the regular season at .500.

That 2021 Cox Mill team was talented but came unwound at just the wrong time.

This year, the Chargers, of course, won their first three contests but then dropped consecutive games to Cornelius Hough (45-6) and Mooresville (44-30).

But on Friday, the Chargers collectively said, “No more,” and their play against the struggling Wolverines was much different, most important because it was devoid of self-inflicted errors.

This was Cox Mill’s night from the outset, and seven different Chargers reached paydirt.

“It was good to get back on track tonight,” Baker told the Independent Tribune in a telephone interview. “One thing we talked about was not starting like we did last year, when we went 3-0 and then lost the next three. Obviously, Hough and Mooresville are two really good teams. We let Mooresville slip away from us because we were in the game and had a tie ball game with six minutes left.

“But offensively, we started pretty fast tonight, scoring on the first play of the game. Our defense stopped them and made them have second-and-long downs, and we scored two defensive touchdowns. That was pretty big for us as well because we always talk about getting defensive scores.

I thought we did a great job tonight.”

On that first play of the game, senior Mercer commit Kendall Harris ran a skinny post route and caught a pass from quarterback Dymere Edward. Then Harris ran away from the West Cabarrus defenders, much to the Cox Mill fans’ and his teammates’ delight.

Baker said Edwards was efficient and threw four touchdown pass on the night. Other offensive highlights included senior Tyrell Coard (also a Mercer commit) rushing for 133 yards and a touchdown, while junior receiver Saxon Jenkins caught two scores and Zaiyon also hauled in a TD.

“Saxon Jenkins has been really putting in the work,” Baker said. “He played really well. He’s the attitude of our receiving corps, and sometimes you need that edge. And it was good to see him have good game.

“Also, our offensive and defensive lines played extremely well. It was a good night.”

The Chargers’ two defensive touchdowns came when senior linebacker Genesis Hall scooped up a fumble and ran about 30 yards to the end zone and freshman safety Jordan Cleaves returned an interception about 70 yards.

The Chargers’ offensive and defensive players weren’t their only ones to have their moments in the sun under the Friday night lights.

With about six minutes remaining in the second quarter, Cox Mill senior kicker Sam Weber knocked in the 100th extra point of his career, establishing a 35-0 and a school record in the process.

The Chargers’ mood, of course, was much different Friday night than it was earlier this month when Baker said they failed to represent themselves well in the games against Hough, which was No. 3 in the state at the time, and Mooresville, which sits atop the GMC and defeated Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked A.L. Brown Friday.

“The Hough game, we played totally bad,” Baker said. “Last week (against Mooresville’s Blue Devils), it was just miscues; it wasn’t like they just beat us down. We kind of beat ourselves. We take away one of those runs or one of those dumb penalties from last week, and we’re talking about a different ball game. We weren’t too down about the game we played against Mooresville. It was more of, ‘What did we do to kill ourselves in that game? We cannot hurt ourselves with those types of penalties.’

“It’s always good to have a game like this, but you don’t want to get too high, you don’t want to get too low with a game like this; (the Wolverines are) a young team, and they’re doing a new offense. But we did need it. It was good. I wish we could’ve gotten the donut, but we didn’t.”

Cox Mill will try to keep the momentum going when it travels to Kannapolis to face A.L. Brown next week in another GMC matchup.

“I feel confident, but we respect every opponent we’re going to face, no matter what their record is or who they played,” Baker said. “We really haven’t seen any A.L. Brown film, so we’re just going to enjoy this one tonight and get ready for them on Sunday.

“But I feel really good. The guys played with a lot of swagger, a lot of confidence tonight, and that’s all I can ask for right now.”