HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Chargers’ late rally against Lake Norman falls short

Baker said he was "overly pleased" with how his team bounced back in the second half.

"I'm proud of our guys," Baker said. "They fought to the end. Lake Norman is a great team, and they're really disciplined and will make you play disciplined ball. You can't do too much; you have to keep it real vanilla against them and make plays. They made a couple more plays than we did tonight.

"It's tough right now. We're 1-3 in the conference, and we should be 1-3 in the conference. We're a much better team than that. It's frustrating, and I know our kids are frustrated. We're going to come back Monday and work hard. We've got a tough Hickory Ridge team that we're going to face next week. We'll see."

Baker, in his second season at the Cox Mill helm, knows his team is making progress. And he knows his team's best football is ahead.

"Changing the culture, it's going to take some time," Baker said. "We have some young guys, and we make some mistakes we shouldn't make at times. We've just got to get over that hump. Once we start playing Cox Mill ball, it looks really good.

"Our defense is really good. I give it to our defense, they're really good. We make mistakes on offense, (but) once we get it going and the defense is really playing, we're a really, really good team."