HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Chargers’ late rally against Lake Norman falls short

CONCORD – A second-half Cox Mill rally ended with a fourth-down incompletion as the Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Chargers lost to Lake Norman 15-7 Friday night in their home stadium.
"Like I told the guys, we just ran out of time tonight," Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker said during a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. "We ran out of time tonight. We played well in the second half. I'm not upset with our effort in the second half. We could've played a little better in the first half, but, hey, that’s something we have to work on and we have to fix."
The Chargers (4-4 overall, 1-3 Greater Metro 4 Conference) trailed 15-0 at halftime but scored late in the third quarter when quarterback Khalel Wright hit Kendall Harris for an 11-yard touchdown pass. Then, late in the fourth quarter, Cox Mill drove to the Wildcats 13-yard line before stalling.
Lake Norman (6-2 overall, 3-1 GMC) tipped one pass away, and Wright's fourth-down throw was short.
"We just came up short," Baker said. "The defense played lights out. Both touchdowns they had were on busted plays. Once we fixed that, in the second half they scored no points. Honestly, they may have had 60 yards total rushing – that's odd for that team.
"We played well in the second half. Our defense played lights out, our offense got rolling."
Baker said he was "overly pleased" with how his team bounced back in the second half.
"I'm proud of our guys," Baker said. "They fought to the end. Lake Norman is a great team, and they're really disciplined and will make you play disciplined ball. You can't do too much; you have to keep it real vanilla against them and make plays. They made a couple more plays than we did tonight.
"It's tough right now. We're 1-3 in the conference, and we should be 1-3 in the conference. We're a much better team than that. It's frustrating, and I know our kids are frustrated. We're going to come back Monday and work hard. We've got a tough Hickory Ridge team that we're going to face next week. We'll see."
Baker, in his second season at the Cox Mill helm, knows his team is making progress. And he knows his team's best football is ahead.
"Changing the culture, it's going to take some time," Baker said. "We have some young guys, and we make some mistakes we shouldn't make at times. We've just got to get over that hump. Once we start playing Cox Mill ball, it looks really good.
"Our defense is really good. I give it to our defense, they're really good. We make mistakes on offense, (but) once we get it going and the defense is really playing, we're a really, really good team."
"Culture-changing, it's going to take some time. Rome wasn't built in a day."
Against Lake Norman, Baker mentioned Malachi Grier, Azijah Henry and C.J. Wilson as playing well on defense.
"The defensive line, they all played well," Baker said. "It's hard for me to single out one guy because they played so well together. It's rewarding to see. Once we get going on offense, and our defense is clicking on all cylinders, it's a scary sight.
SCORING SUMMARY
Lake Norman 0 15 0 0 – 15
Cox Mill 0 0 7 0 – 7
Second Quarter
LN – Jackson Miller 21 pass from Jackson Garlick (kick good)
LN – Ryan Peacock pass from Garlick (pass good)
Third Quarter
CM – Kendall Harris 11 pass from Khalel Wright (kick good)