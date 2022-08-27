HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Chargers pack a mean punch, snatch 4th straight Coddle Creek Cup from Trojans

CONCORD – As high school programs often do, the Cox Mill football team has a motto this season: F.I.S.T.

The words are emblazoned across the backs of the Chargers’ coaches shirts, and it’s an acronym for “Focus. Intensity. Strong. Together.”

On Friday night, playing in what is believed the final Coddle Creek Cup game, in which they annually take on rival Northwest Cabarrus, the Chargers delivered a fierce right hook right off the bat.

There wouldn’t be many jabs on this night; only haymakers.

Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Cox Mill ultimately delivered the knockout blow to No. 6 Northwest and wound up with a 45-6 victory at Trojan Stadium.

It was Cox Mill’s fourth consecutive victory over the Trojans, and the Chargers now lead the all-time series, 8-6.

The Chargers improved to 2-0 on the season, while Northwest Cabarrus dropped to 1-1.

Although things turned out exceptionally well for the Chargers, Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker had his concerns entering the game, particularly since Class 3A Northwest was coming off a dramatic victory over 4A West Cabarrus and had shown significant improvement.

“We had two bad days of practice this week, and I was kind of worried, to be honest with you,” Baker told the Independent Tribune in a telephone interview. “I didn’t want (our players) to take anybody lightly. It’s a big rivalry game, and you never know what can happen in these big rivalry games. I told the kids, ‘We need to jump on them from the jump! Cut the head off the snake from the jump!’”

They did.

Senior Kendall Harris nearly had a repeat of the start of Cox Mill’s win over Huntersville Hopewell last week when he took the opening kickoff all the way to the end zone to start the season with a bang. Harris almost went the distance to start Friday’s contest, breaking several tackles during an 80-yard-plus return, before being stopped on the 1-yard line.

The Chargers scored in three plays.

The rout was on before many fans had a chance to negotiate the concession stand line and get to their seats.

The Cox Mill defense was dominant throughout the night, minimizing a Northwest Cabarrus rushing attack that had performed extremely well last week. But the Cox Mill tacklers smothered the Trojans, who didn’t move their side of the scoreboard until a long pass late in the game.

“Our defense played a hell of a game,” Baker said. “They played lights out. Other than that hitch-and-go late in the game, our defense played freakin’ lights out. They gave us turnovers, and they gave us the ball in good field position. (Defensive coordinator Jamelle) Byrd called a heck of a game. Our whole coaching staff was locked in and ready to go. Our kids played lights out.”

Baker also lauded the Cox Mill muscle up front and the play calling of offensive coordinator Jonathan Grice, who he calls “the energy guy.”

The Chargers have now scored 104 combined points in their two games in 2022.

“Our offensive line played lights out,” Baker said. “We probably had over 300 yards total offense. We ran the ball well, we threw the ball well. We’re just clicking as a whole right now, and that’s what it’s all about. That’s what we talk about every week: playing together as a team.”

Then the third-year coach referred to the team motto, F.I.S.T.

“We ball up together, we’re strong,” Baker said. “Once we separate, that’s when everything falls apart. But our guys are buying into it, and nobody feels they’re bigger than the team. Everybody is genuinely happy for each other right now, and our coaching staff is coaching their tails off. That’s all you can ask for right now. We’re just going to try to keep it rolling.”

Besides F.I.S.T, though, Baker also admitted his players were quite bothered by some rankings, including at least one that had the Trojans listed ahead of them. That, he said, gave the Chargers added motivation, but he cautioned against it.

“I tell the kids they can’t worry about rankings and that stuff; they’ve got to play ball,” Baker said. “They went out and played lights out tonight, and I’m proud of them.”

Northwest Cabarrus plays another home next week when they face North Lincoln. The Chargers travel to Monroe Sun Valley.

“We’re going to take this win, we’re going to enjoy it, and we’re going to get ready for Sun Valley,” Baker said.