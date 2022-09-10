HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Chargers pick a bad night to have a bad game against nationally ranked Huskies

CORNELIUS – Shawn Baker doesn’t mince words.

The Cox Mill head football coach doesn’t reach for silver linings when they’re not there, and he’s not going to try to protect feelings when honesty is the best approach to progress.

And Friday night, he had come to the cold, hard truth: His football team wasn’t good in what, thus far, was its biggest game of the season.

The Chargers had a mistake-riddled performance against a bona fide heavyweight contender for the state title, and North Carolina’s second-ranked Cornelius Hough Huskies routed Cox Mill, 45-6, at Hough Stadium.

The Huskies, who are coached by former Concord defensive coordinator Matthew Jenkins, are ranked 88th nationally, according to MaxPreps.com.

It was the first defeat of the season for the Cream of Cabarrus No. 2 Chargers, who dipped to 3-1. Hough improved to 2-1, but Baker said the loss had a lot to do with his own team’s poor performance, not necessarily what the Huskies did.

“Honestly, we didn’t play well at all,” Baker said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. As a whole, we just didn’t play as a team. Not that we were pouting or going at each other’s necks; we just didn’t play like Cox Mill has been playing the last three weeks.

“I’m not a moral-victory type of dude,” Baker continued. “I don’t want to say, ‘Well, we played well against Hough, and they’re the No. 2 team in the state …’ No. We’re going to try to win, and we just played a better team tonight.”

Cox Mill entered Friday’s game averaging nearly 43 points per game. Instead, they left Cornelius having scored their fewest points in a game since the 2020 COVID-shortened spring season.

That lack of offensive production short-circuited the efforts to pull off what would have been a major upset against the team for which Baker was the offensive coordinator before he came to Concord.

“It was us not starting like we did the first couple of games – fast,” Baker said. “We had a couple of high passes on critical downs that we had people open, and (the Huskies) are a good team. To get behind the chains with those guys, it’s tough to bounce back from it.

“Our (offensive line) did a good job pass-blocking. We just kept getting behind the chains. We tried to throw the ball more than we probably would have normally on early downs because we would get a third-and-2, and we’d get a false start, and we’d get hold, and then we’re third-and-15 or second-and-15, and we’d have to try to get some of the yardage back.”

Added Baker, “We also had a couple of turnovers on our side of the field that we hadn’t had in the first couple of games, and we gave (the Huskies) short fields two or three times. It was 28-0 at halftime, and we probably gave them 14 points just off field position.

“They didn’t do anything we didn’t practice for. We just didn’t tackle well. We’d have them third-and-8, third-and-9, and we’d let (Hough quarterback) Tad (Hudson) get outside the pocket, he’d get ready to pass, and then he’d scramble 9 or 10 yards for the first down. We just didn’t have a good night, and it just happened to be against a really good team.”

At one point, Hough led 38-0 and had many of its backups in. Cox Mill hadn’t been beaten this soundly during a regular-season game since last year, when the Huskies came to town in Week4 and handed the then-unbeaten Chargers a 48-7 loss.

Baker won’t waste time letting his players relive Friday’s nightmare.

“Honestly, we throw it away; we throw the film away,” the coach said. “We go back to the drawing board because we’ve got a conference game next week. We can’t sit and pout about it. We’ve got a conference opponent (Mooresville) that’s going to be tough.

“It is what it is: We’re 3-1 out of conference, and now we’re 0-0 in conference play, so we’ve got to worry about the next one.”