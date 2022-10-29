HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Chargers reach milestones in GMC road victory over stubborn South Iredell

STATESVILLE – Having already assured themselves of a state playoff berth and an upper-echelon finish in the Greater Metro 4 Conference, the Cox Mill football players went up to Iredell County Friday night in a rather relaxed mood.

The South Iredell Vikings changed that pretty quickly.

South Iredell, effectively playing for its 2022 gridiron existence, gave the Chargers a competitive game from the outset, and went into halftime with the game tied.

Fortunately for the Cream of Cabarrus No. 1-ranked Chargers, they knew exactly what to do to answer the call, and on a record-breaking night, they staved off South Iredell for a 31-20 victory in their regular-season finale at Viking Stadium.

Cox Mill won its fifth consecutive game and improved its overall record to 8-2, establishing a school record for regular-season victories. The Chargers also are 5-1 in the GMC, where they ended up in second place behind league champion Mooresville.

The Vikings, meanwhile, fell to 4-6, including just 1-5 in the GMC and are out of playoff contention. But for a while, their hopes of upsetting the Chargers seemed realistic until Cox Mill hunkered down and saw some of its players put on their best individual performances of the season.

It started with sophomore running back Jeremiah Jones, who rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns. The Chargers’ final points were provided by senior kicker Sam Weber, who booted a 50-yard field goal.

“It was big,” Baker said in a telephone interview with The Independent Tribune. “(South Iredell) coach (Mitch) Johnson had a wonderful game plan for us: He tried to hold the ball, and they threw a couple of deep balls and got some pass interference calls that way.

“I think our kids thought (the Vikings) were going to lie down,” Baker added. “It’s the end of the season, and we’re already in the playoffs, but (as coaches) we’re like, ‘Guys, (the Vikings) have to have this game to go to the playoffs, and it’s their Senior Night.’ They’re going to play. But it was good to see our guys, once again, battle back from adversity in the first half, and a little bit in the second half, to pull the ballgame out.”

The Chargers had the lead in the early going, and eventually went up, 14-7. But when Cox Mill turned the ball over deep in South Iredell territory, the Vikings took over and worked down to the opposite 4-yard line, thanks to two large passing plays. After that, the Vikings scored on a shovel pass to tie the score at 14 shortly before halftime.

South Iredell didn’t stop there, though, and the Vikings eventually took a 20-14 lead in the second half before the Cox Mill offensive line took control, creating lanes for Jones to run free.

First, quarterback Dymere Edwards threw a touchdown pass to Kendall Harris to put the Chargers ahead, and then Jones ran for his second touchdown of the night to give Cox Mill a 28-21 lead in the fourth quarter.

“Jeremiah Jones and the offensive line played freakin’ lights out,” Baker said. “I talked to them at halftime about getting the running game going because we were kind of stalling out in the running game in the first half. And the offensive line came out in the second half and dominated.”

Saxon Jenkins had a touchdown catch in the first half on an Edwards throw.

With Cox Mill holding a 28-20 lead midway through the fourth quarter, Weber provided the final score when he stepped up and kicked his 50-yarder that was nearly blocked by a South Iredell defender.

“He had about 4 more yards to go on that thing, too!” Baker proudly said of Weber’s kick. “I’m so happy for Sam. He’s grown so much since I’ve been here. We try (field goals) that long in practice all the time, but we’ve never done it in a game.”

The Chargers closed things out for good in the fourth quarter when senior cornerback Kaisean Roberson intercepted a pass with South Iredell threatening to score and returned ball to the 34-yard line.

The Cox Mill defense, which included outstanding play from senior linebacker Sam Cowher, held the Vikings scoreless in the final period and limited them to six points in the second half.

Now, the Chargers prepare for the postseason and look to improve on last year’s first-round exit from the Class 4A play offs at the hands of Greensboro Grimsley.

“At this point, we’re just waiting to see who we’re going to play when the brackets come out (Saturday),” Baker said. “No school that you’re going to play next week is a bad team; every team in the 4A is pretty good this year. Even if we’re playing a 20th seed or a 28th seed, it’s going to be a pretty decent team. It’s not going to be a team that we can run all over.”