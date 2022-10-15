HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Chargers take another big step, routing GMC foe Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE – The Cox Mill Chargers want to change the narrative – the one about them having a good football program but one that’s come up short since moving up to Class 4A three years ago.

Back in 2020, when coach Shawn Baker was hired only a few months before the year’s first game, the Chargers lost their first four games in a COVID-stricken season before finishing with a crescendo by winning three games in a row.

There was promise.

Last season, the Chargers started off really well, winning their first three outings, but they began to stumble after that and ended up with a 5-6 record.

This fall, they started with another three-game winning streak but then lost two in a row, albeit to ultra-strong teams (Cornelius Hough and Mooresville).

Would this be a repeat of 2021?

The Chargers have made sure that hasn’t happened, and they’re playing perhaps their best football as they try to change the perception of their program.

Friday was another monumental step.

Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Cox Mill secured perhaps its biggest Greater Metro 4 win in its two years in the conference when the Chargers blew away Lake Norman, 45-7, at the Wildcats’ Den.

Cox Mill won its third game in a row and moved its record to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the GMC, good for a second-place tie in the league standings. Lake Norman is now 6-2, 2-2.

The Chargers’ win Friday was authoritative and convincing as they took down a Wildcats squad that was undefeated two weeks ago. But the Cox Mill bunch sauntered into the Wildcats’ stadium, pounced on its opponent early, and never looked back.

By halftime, the score was 31-7, and it was evident the Chargers would win in a rout, as they kept Lake Norman’s intricate wishbone offense in check by forcing turnovers and getting into the backfield early.

“We came out and started fast and jumped on them early,” Baker said. “It was a good team win. The team played together as a whole. I think we’re playing for each other now, and we’re genuinely happy for each other. Our kids are just actually overly excited for each other when they make plays.

“The swagger that we’re playing with this year is special, and our defense is freaking playing lights out. Our coaches did a great job preparing them for that bone offense that Lake Norman runs and getting (the Wildcats) behind on first down.”

Baker, who previously was the offensive coordinator at Hough, said there are reasons the Chargers are playing as well as they are: an energetic group of coaches who enjoy being around a talented corps of players, including several who have either committed to college programs or are being courted heavily.

Chargers linebacker Sam Cowher, who recently received his first scholarship offer from Limestone College, was “all over the field” Friday, Baker said. Five different Cox Mill players scored touchdowns, and punter Devin Walter booted a ball that sailed nearly 70 yards.

The Wildcats couldn’t do anything with it.

The Chargers weren’t having it.

“We’re just trying to bring swagger to our program,” Baker said, “and we’re just piggybacking off being able to bring my staff in at the beginning of the season and being able to keep a couple good coaches from the previous staff that’s really been instrumental to the program. The energy that all the coaches bring every day in practice, the energy that I bring – because I’m still a high-octane game coach, and I’m one of those guys that likes to be riled up sometimes and then bring it down – is great.

“Our kids are just feeding off that energy that we’re bringing to practice every day. Our kids are really getting coached every day. It’s good to see them in this light. It’s good to see them having these drives of, ‘We’re a good team’ and respecting everybody we play every week.”

Added Baker, “We’ve got to play Cox Mill ball. It’s fast and physical. And that’s what we’ve been doing.”

The next great challenge for the Chargers, though, is a matchup with Hickory Ridge, which not only pits the two highest-ranked teams in Cabarrus County against each other but also has huge GMC implications, as the squads are tied for second place in the standings.

“It’s going to be a really good game, a knockdown, drag-out,” Baker said. “(Hickory Ridge coach) Jupiter (Wilson) has done a great job with them. He has a great team over there every year, and he’s got great players. But we’re going to come out and play our ball.”

Baker, though, is excited about his team proving its wares against Hickory Ridge, which hasn’t lost to a Cabarrus County squad since 2019.

If the Cox Mill narrative is going to change, he said, it has to embrace games like this.

“It’s going to be huge,” Baker said. “It’s just one of those things. I’ve got a feeling that now little ol’ Cox Mill is going to be talked about in a light because the game is being played. Ain’t nobody worried about Cox Mill the last three weeks; we’ve been under the radar. And now, it’s going to be a big ol’ game, and we’ve got to treat it like any other game.

“They’ve got big offensive lineman, they’ve got big defensive linemen, they’ve got really good skill guys. We’ve got to just go out and play ball. We can’t get caught up in the moment. I’m pretty sure ‘Jupe’ told his guys the same thing. He’s probably telling them, ‘Hey, they’re still Cox Mill.’ But, hey, if that’s what people think of Cox Mill, we’ve got to change the narrative.

“We’ve gotta be the top-notch team in the county or the conference or whatever. We’ve gotta play ball.”