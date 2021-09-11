HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Coleman powers way as Trojans top previously unbeaten Tigers for first win of season

CONCORD – Bouncing off a Mount Pleasant lineman inside the 10-yard line and finding a seam to the end zone, Nzai Coleman’s second touchdown with 58 seconds remaining in the game sealed Northwest Cabarrus’ come-from-behind 26-24 victory over the Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Tigers Friday.

Coleman’s 11-yard score completed a string of 19 straight second-half points as the Trojans produced their first win of the season. Mount Pleasant, which committed three crucial turnovers, fell from the ranks of the unbeaten.

“I’m excited for my guys, my community, and my school,” said winning coach Eric Morman. “It was a group effort. It took every bit to beat a really good football team. Mount Pleasant is a very physical football team. Our guys fought through adversity and we found a way to pull through.”

Coleman rushed for 101 of his team-high 147 yards in the second half as Northwest Cabarrus erased a 17-7 halftime deficit. Including’s Coleman’s late touchdown, there were a couple other moments in which it seemed the Trojans had secured their victory only to find Mount Pleasant scrapping back.

The Tigers covered 66 yards on five plays to pull within 26-24 with five seconds left on Lawson Little’s 3-yard quarterback sneak.