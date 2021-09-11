HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Coleman powers way as Trojans top previously unbeaten Tigers for first win of season

CONCORD – Bouncing off a Mount Pleasant lineman inside the 10-yard line and finding a seam to the end zone, Nzai Coleman’s second touchdown with 58 seconds remaining in the game sealed Northwest Cabarrus’ come-from-behind 26-24 victory over the Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Tigers Friday.
Coleman’s 11-yard score completed a string of 19 straight second-half points as the Trojans produced their first win of the season. Mount Pleasant, which committed three crucial turnovers, fell from the ranks of the unbeaten.
“I’m excited for my guys, my community, and my school,” said winning coach Eric Morman. “It was a group effort. It took every bit to beat a really good football team. Mount Pleasant is a very physical football team. Our guys fought through adversity and we found a way to pull through.”
Coleman rushed for 101 of his team-high 147 yards in the second half as Northwest Cabarrus erased a 17-7 halftime deficit. Including’s Coleman’s late touchdown, there were a couple other moments in which it seemed the Trojans had secured their victory only to find Mount Pleasant scrapping back.
The Tigers covered 66 yards on five plays to pull within 26-24 with five seconds left on Lawson Little’s 3-yard quarterback sneak.
“We just made too many mistakes,” said Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns. “The turnovers and costly penalties … (Northwest Cabarrus) played well. They got after it. I saw flashes in the film (of the Trojans’ previous game) against North Lincoln. I was afraid that this could happen.”
RECORDS
Mount Pleasant 3-1 overall, 0-0 Yadkin Valley 1A/2A; Northwest Cabarrus 1-3, 0-0 South Piedmont 3A.
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Late in the third quarter, it became obvious that Mount Pleasant's defense knew it better start focusing on Coleman. Northwest Cabarrus knew it, too, when it set up for a second-and-goal play at the Tigers’ 3-yard line.
Coleman had carried on three of the Trojans’ previous five plays, including a drive-opening 29-yard burst straight up the middle. Being so close to the goal line, it made sense for Northwest Cabarrus quarterback Alex Walker to hand off to the senior running back again.
When the ball was snapped, Walker faked a handoff to Coleman, who was sweeping in front of his quarterback to the right. Much of the Mount Pleasant defense took the bait and Walker waltzed in for a touchdown for a 20-17 advantage, a lead the Trojans wouldn’t relinquish.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Mount Pleasant
-- Senior Brennen Jones rushed for a game-high 152 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He also scored on a two-point conversion run.
-- Junior Keegan Moose answered Northwest Cabarrus’ first-quarter touchdown with a 98-yard kickoff return for a score. He also dazzled on defense, playing shutdown coverage on some of the Trojans’ receivers.
-- Sophomore Dylan Coln led the Tigers with 15 tackles. His linebacking teammate Jakob Craver, a senior, contributed eight.
Northwest Cabarrus
-- Despite a run of seven straight incompletions between the second and third quarters, Walker finished with 129 yards on 12-of-25 passing. He also rushed for 25 yards on seven carries.
-- Senior Tru Sierra caught six passes for 67 yards.
-- Jayden Hyatt had a team-high 10 tackles, while fellow junior linebacker Jemari Nored added eight.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- The Northwest Cabarrus marching band struggled to launch its halftime performance. It false-started several times as the stadium’s public address announcer followed script and publicly asked the band if it was ready to begin. Once the music started, the delays were understandable. The musicians broke into “Bohemian Rhapsody” the song that took British rockers Queen three weeks to record. It was worth the wait. The xylophone- and brass-heavy rendition had a smooth appeal to it. And an attentive audience was much appreciative all the way through the song’s final chimes. Bravo, chaps!
-- Juniors Camden Barringer and Casey Provost had their own takeaways and combined for another. Barringer recovered his own strip of a Mount Pleasant receiver in the first quarter, and Provost intercepted a fourth-quarter pass. In between, Provost forced a fumble that Barringer recovered in the third period.
-- A sloppy possession closed out the first half. Northwest Cabarrus took 13 plays to cover 43 yards and missed two field goal attempts on a drive in which both teams committed two penalties. One of Mount Pleasant’s penalties elongated the drive when it was flagged for a personal foul on an errant field goal attempt.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Next Friday, Mount Pleasant plays at Lake Norman in its final non-conference game, while Northwest Cabarrus opens conference play at South Rowan.
SCORING SUMMARY
Mount Pleasant 8 9 0 7 -- 24
Northwest Cabarrus 7 0 13 6 -- 26
First Quarter
NW – Camden Barringer 12 pass from Alex Walker (Noah Houston kick)
MP – Keegan Moose 98 kickoff return (Brennen Jones run)
Second Quarter
MP – Jones 14 run (run failed)
MP – David McEachern 28 FG
Third Quarter
NW – Nzai Coleman 20 run (kick blocked)
NW – Walker 3 run (Noah Houston kick)