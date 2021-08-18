 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Coming Friday: 'Cabarrus Game Night ‘21'
0 Comments
featured top story

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Coming Friday: 'Cabarrus Game Night ‘21'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DSC_0049.jpg

These are some of the players, pictured at Jay M. Robinson's Bulldog Stadium, who will be featured in "Cabarrus Game Night '21," which will be available Friday. From left, Chris Coates (West Cabarrus), Alex Walker (Northwest Cabarrus), Kadin Presutti (Concord), Emerson Baker (Central Cabarrus), Tyrell Coard (Cox Mill), Torren Wright (A.L. Brown), Blue Monroe (Jay M. Robinson) and Todd Pelino (Cabarrus Warriors).

 TODD MAULDEN, SPECIAL TO THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE

CONCORD – After missing last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Independent Tribune’s award-winning football preview section makes its return this year.

On Friday, the IT will publish “Cabarrus Game Night ’21,” which provides the most in-depth coverage of high school football in the county.

Be prepared for 24 full-color pages of information and photos centered entirely on Cabarrus County teams, providing everything you need to know about the 2021 season, which also kicks off on Friday.

This year’s issue includes previews of all 10 teams in the county – nine public-school squads and one private team, the Cabarrus Warriors, which is comprised of players from both Cannon School and Concord Academy.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The other teams that are featured are A.L. Brown, Central Cabarrus, Concord, Cox Mill, Hickory Ridge, Jay M. Robinson, Mount Pleasant, Northwest Cabarrus and West Cabarrus.

In addition, we feature stories on two individual players from each team. One is an extended story on a player we’ve tabbed “Big Man on Campus,” and one is a rapid-fire question-and-answer session with another player we put under the “2-Minute Drill.”

And as always, “Cabarrus Game Night” is the issue in which we debut the Preseason Cream of Cabarrus, a ranking of what we consider the top six teams in the county.

Also, we provide “A Fan’s Guide,” which is a week-by-week schedule of all the games in the county, so you can decide early where you want to go each Friday night of the 2021 campaign.

The IT is excited to provide this exciting issue for you before you head out to the stadiums on Opening Night.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saturn’s mysterious moon Titan might have lakes and seas

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts