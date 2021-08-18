HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Coming Friday: 'Cabarrus Game Night ‘21'

CONCORD – After missing last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Independent Tribune’s award-winning football preview section makes its return this year.

On Friday, the IT will publish “Cabarrus Game Night ’21,” which provides the most in-depth coverage of high school football in the county.

Be prepared for 24 full-color pages of information and photos centered entirely on Cabarrus County teams, providing everything you need to know about the 2021 season, which also kicks off on Friday.

This year’s issue includes previews of all 10 teams in the county – nine public-school squads and one private team, the Cabarrus Warriors, which is comprised of players from both Cannon School and Concord Academy.

The other teams that are featured are A.L. Brown, Central Cabarrus, Concord, Cox Mill, Hickory Ridge, Jay M. Robinson, Mount Pleasant, Northwest Cabarrus and West Cabarrus.

In addition, we feature stories on two individual players from each team. One is an extended story on a player we’ve tabbed “Big Man on Campus,” and one is a rapid-fire question-and-answer session with another player we put under the “2-Minute Drill.”