HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Concord clips Falcons to claim first conference crown since 2015

CONCORD – The Spiders are back!

The Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Concord football team withstood a fourth-quarter West Rowan rally, stopping the Falcons on a fourth-and-2 at the Spiders’ 15-yard line with 38 second left in the game, to seal a 21-13 victory and clinch the South Piedmont 3A Conference championship.

Both teams had been unbeaten in league play. But by winning Friday, the proud Concord program secured its first winning record in five years and claimed its first conference title since 2015.

“I’m excited. I’m overjoyed. I’m just happy for these kids,” said winning coach Marty Paxton.

“For these young men to have to walk the streets in public in this town and be told they weren’t any good and Concord would never be good again and Concord’s done, for those guys to be that resilient and to come back and fight for something like this is a great reflection on a lot of things that we taught them and their personalities and how much love our coaching staff has shown our players.”