HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Costly mistakes lead to first loss of season for third-ranked Bulldogs

WAXHAW – With a chance to match their longest win streak to start a season over the last 15 years, the Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs simply made too many mistakes in a 27-6 loss to Cuthbertson at Cavalier Stadium Friday night.

Jay M. Robinson (4-1) was trying to start 5-0 for the second straight season, but instead left with its first loss of the season.

“We took one on the chin tonight,” Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson said during a telephone conversation with the Independent Tribune. “This (loss) is on me, though. I didn’t do a very good job of getting our kids prepared.”

The Bulldogs, No. 3 in the latest Cream of Cabarrus rankings, allowed as many points on Friday (27) as they had over their first four games of the season combined

“Everything in life isn’t always going to go your way,” Robinson said when asked how he addressed the team following the loss. “This was a lesson learned for all of us.”

The Bulldogs were behind almost from the start, after an early touchdown by the Cavaliers (2-3) put Jay M. Robinson down 6-0 in the first quarter. Darius Robinson saw his team in the unusual position of giving up a lot of yards defensively and making key penalties that gave Cuthbertson extra yards and extra life on drives.