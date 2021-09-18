HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Costly mistakes lead to first loss of season for third-ranked Bulldogs

WAXHAW – With a chance to match their longest win streak to start a season over the last 15 years, the Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs simply made too many mistakes in a 27-6 loss to Cuthbertson at Cavalier Stadium Friday night.
Jay M. Robinson (4-1) was trying to start 5-0 for the second straight season, but instead left with its first loss of the season.
“We took one on the chin tonight,” Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson said during a telephone conversation with the Independent Tribune. “This (loss) is on me, though. I didn’t do a very good job of getting our kids prepared.”
The Bulldogs, No. 3 in the latest Cream of Cabarrus rankings, allowed as many points on Friday (27) as they had over their first four games of the season combined
“Everything in life isn’t always going to go your way,” Robinson said when asked how he addressed the team following the loss. “This was a lesson learned for all of us.”
The Bulldogs were behind almost from the start, after an early touchdown by the Cavaliers (2-3) put Jay M. Robinson down 6-0 in the first quarter. Darius Robinson saw his team in the unusual position of giving up a lot of yards defensively and making key penalties that gave Cuthbertson extra yards and extra life on drives.
“We talked a lot about unforced errors,” he said. “Again, that’s on me. I think the guys came out and played hard. But there’s something about doing things the right way. We talked about that.”
At halftime, the Bulldogs found themselves down 13-0, but a 36-yard touchdown pass by Blue Monroe put the Bulldogs right back into the game, as they trailed just 13-6.
“The guys never hung their heads,” Robinson said of the team’s positive attitude coming out of the locker room for the second half. “That play got us right back in it.”
But a series of mistakes followed that hurt the Bulldogs’ remaining chances of coming back.
First, after the Jay M. Robinson defense forced a turnover by the Cavaliers, it couldn’t capitalize and was stopped on downs after getting in the red zone. Cuthbertson responded by scoring another touchdown early in the fourth quarter and taking a two-score lead, 20-6.
Jay M. Robinson drove down past midfield on its next possession, but on fourth-and-1, an interception at the 4-yard line turned the ball over again to the Cavaliers. And in just three plays, Cuthbertson was able to go 96 yards for a final touchdown with 2:17 left in the game to put the game on ice.
“That was the only time our guys didn’t play hard,” Robinson said. “I went out and talked to the guys before they came back to the sidelines and told them, ‘We are not going to go out like that. We play hard all the time.’”
The Bulldogs will have next week off before they play host to Albemarle on Oct. 1 in their Yadkin Valley Conference 2A opener.