HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cougars’ bid for another state title ends with loss to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

RABUN GAP, Ga. – The Cannon Cougars’ quest for a second consecutive North Carolina private-school title ended, oddly enough, in the mountains of Georgia Friday night.

The Cougars’ normally potent offense was kept in check, their defense gave up the most points it had in two years, and their six-game winning streak was snapped, as they fell to the much larger Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Eagles, 45-14, in the first round of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I playoffs.

The seventh-seeded Cougars, who won last year’s NCISAA Division II title, close out the season with an 8-3 record. Second-seeded Rabun Gap moves to 8-3 and will play host to third-seeded Charlotte Christian in the second round next week.

Even though the Cougars left Georgia with a defeat by a wide margin, Cannon coach Jamie Bolton said they also left with some very important: pride that the Eagles had to use everything they had to take out the undersized co-op team from Concord.

“To be honest, I think we were frustrating Rabun Gap a little bit because they were throwing (out) a bunch of trick plays,” Bolton said in a telephone interview with The Independent Tribune. “They onside-kicked it (and) went for two. They were trying to do everything they could. They even ran a fake punt.

“They sent everything they had at us tonight, and I think we gave them a hand full.”

The Eagles did jump out to a big lead early, though, putting the Cougars in a position they hadn’t faced since their 41-10 Week 4 loss to Charlotte Providence Day.

Nonetheless, even though they trailed 17-0, the Cougars pushed back when quarterback Tyler Green hit Gavin Powell for a touchdown pass to finally get on the scoreboard.

The Cougars thought they had shut down the ensuing Rabun Gap drive and culminated the effort with a blocked punt. However, the Cougars were flagged for roughing the passer, and the Eagles capitalized by adding to their total to make it 24-7 at halftime.

“We thought we tipped the ball, but the referee didn’t see it that way,” Bolton said. “That was a big turning point in the game because we had some momentum. We got the big stop, and then the roughing call, and that hurt.”

The Eagles scored on their opening drive of the second half to move ahead by 24 points.

And still the Cougars clawed.

They scored on a short pass from Green to running back Will Jones to make the score 31-14 in the third quarter, and Cougar Mason Mierzwa worked his way in for a blocked punt a few minutes later, matching a Griff Galloway blocked extra point earlier in the game.

But the Cougars never got any closer after that, as the Eagles eventually scored two more touchdowns to close things out.

Green was constantly under duress as he dropped back to pass, and the Cougars had a couple failed fourth-down attempts.

Still, Bolton said there were many positives to take away from the game, and the biggest was how valiantly his team fought against the ballyhooed, oversized Eagles, who boast a number of college recruits.

“The biggest thing is how tough our kids are,” Bolton said. “We are absolutely one of the smallest teams in the NCISAA, and I think pound-for-pound we’re probably the best team in the NCISAA. I don’t think we out-size anybody.

“I talked to the kids after the game, and I said, ‘Guys, you went toe-to-toe with the biggest high school football team I’ve ever seen, and they had to run trick plays on us. That’s a testament to how we were able to get out there and get after them, and we don’t back down from anybody.’”

In that regard, Bolton seemed to say, the Cougars lost the game, but they are not losers.

“I’m just so incredibly proud of our where our program has come to take a team like that and really compete with them,” Bolton said. “Even though the scoreboard doesn’t necessarily show it, we were able to battle and hang in there in a lot of ways.

“I’m just incredibly proud of our team for having the courage to do that. I’m proud of our coaches for the game plan they put together. It was really kind of a culminating experience to watch our guys compete against a really big and athletic football team.”