HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cougars endure second straight loss, falling to powerful Providence Day

CHARLOTTE – The Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Cannon Cougars knew exactly what they were getting into Friday as they traveled to Charlotte to face one of the state’s top teams – public or private – in Providence Day School.

So even after a 41-10 defeat, Cannon coach Jamie Bolton, still had plenty of good things to say about his team and its effort.

“I’m really proud of how we progressed over the last week and how we didn’t make the same mistakes we made in the game last week (in a loss Raleigh Ravenscroft),” said Bolton in a phone interview with The Independent-Tribune.

“We were able to sustain some drives and play with (Providence Day), and our guys had an opportunity to play the best talent around.”

Providence Day (4-0) has several top college prospects and has scored more than 40 points in each of their its games. Bolton says his team has players that have drawn interest from Ivy League schools and Group of Five schools.

“(The Chargers are) bigger than everybody and faster than everybody,” said Bolton. “But I’m proud of the way our guys got better this week. And we executed well tonight.”

The Chargers scored on their first two possessions and never looked back. Down two touchdowns in the first quarter, Cannon’s Landon Mare kicked a 24-yard field goal to pull the Cougars (2-2) to within 14-3.

Despite a second quarter interception in Cannon’s end zone by Cougars’ senior Zander Rabon, Providence Day built a halftime lead of 34-3. The Chargers added to their lead with a third-quarter touchdown, and Cannon closed the scoring on a Cannon Leatherman 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

Cannon recovered a fumble on its ensuing kickoff but ran out of time before having another chance to score.

“At halftime, I said, ‘Let’s go win the second half,’ and we ended up tying the second half (7-7),” said Bolton. “So we know we can play with those guys. We just have some inexperience They have a bunch of seniors. We’re getting closer to being able to play the top end of our league, and we’re excited about that.”

Bolton lauded the play of quarterback Tyler Green, running back Will Jones, and wide receiver David Wheeler.

The Cougars are off next week but return to action on Sept. 23 for a homecoming game with Asheville School.

SCORING SUMMARY

Cannon Cougars 3 0 0 7 -- 10

Providence Day 14 20 7 0 -- 41