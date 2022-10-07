HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cougars keep it cooking, cutting down High Point Christian for 3rd straight win

CONCORD – Mason Mierzwa provided the first inkling: It was going to be another Cannon Cougars kind of night.

On the first offensive play of the game Thursday night, the sophomore defensive back intercepted a High Point Christian pass, setting up his team with an early opportunity to score.

The Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Cannon Cougars did just that, and ultimately walked off Randy Marion Field with a 42-14 home victory over High Point Christian.

It was the third win in a row for a hot Cannon team that improved its record to 5-2 overall.

Mierzwa’s play was the first of his two interceptions on the night, and it helped set the tone for the evening, which resulted in another 40-point scoring effort for Cannon. It was Cannon’s 11th consecutive win in games it has scored at least 40 points, a streak dating back to 2019.

But Thursday was its own special night for Cannon, especially offensively.

How good of an offensive night?

Well, let’s just say that had it not been for kickoffs and extra points, Cannon specialist Landon Mare would’ve had a boring night. Cannon didn’t punt the entire game, and it scored on four of its first offensive possessions.

The running and catching of Will Jones had a lot to do with that.

The junior running back finished with 264 yards total offense – 143 yards rushing and 121 receiving. He had three touchdowns on the ground and another through the air.

“Unreal performance,” Cannon Cougars head coach Jamie Bolton said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune.

The rushing total gave Jones 1,009 yards on the season, while he has 19 touchdowns on the ground. He has 349 yards and three scores receiving.

There were plenty of other standouts for Cannon on this night, though, including junior quarterback Tyler Green, who flirted with perfection by completing 14 of his 16 pass attempts for 276 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

“He had a great game,” Bolton said of Green. “Very efficient.

“And our receivers played tremendously. They were blocking downfield for Will all night and just making plays.”

The receiving corps of Colin Reese, Gavin Powell and Max Riley indeed proved unguardable against High Point (3-4).

Reese wreaked havoc by turning his four catches into 68 yards and a touchdown (his eighth of the season), including one play in which he caught the ball on Cannon’s side of the field and nearly broke for a long score before inadvertently stepping out of bounds while evading defenders.

Powell was productive, pulling in three Green passes for 52 yards and a touchdown, and he accomplished this while blocking extremely well from his tight end position.

Meanwhile, Riley reeled in two passes for 43 yards.

“We were super balanced, and we were able to get it done on offense,” Bolton said. “We were really excited about it.”

Initially, though, it appeared as if the game might be close. After Cannon scored its first touchdown, High Point Christian capitalized on a long kickoff return and eventually tied the score at. 7.

Cannon went on to score on its next three offensive possessions to take a 28-7 lead. But High Point Christian responded with a second-quarter score that made it 28-14 at halftime.

“We talked to our guys at halftime and said, ‘We kind of stopped ourselves,’” Bolton said.

Cannon came out of the locker room and charged right down the field, working the ball deep into High Point territory and looking poised to add to its total. But Green was sacked, setting up fourth-and-21 from the 30-yard line, and wound up throwing his sole interception.

High Point really threatened to make it a contest on its next offensive series, putting together a long drive featuring a number of quarterback keepers. But just before the third quarter ended, High Point quarterback Benny Limbacher was nearing the end zone and was hit, creating a fumble.

After a brief convention, officials awarded Cannon the ball, and disaster was averted.

After that, Cannon put together its own long drive that was culminated when Jones took a direct snap and ran into the end zone, giving his team a 35-14 lead with 8:03 remaining in the game.

Jones 38-yard touchdown run, in which he made several defenders grasp for air, provided the final score with 5:43.

High Point Christian kept playing hard and worked the ball all the way to the Cannon 12, but then Mierzwa stepped in front of another pass and pulled it in to end the night.

“We kind of had some hiccups in the third quarter, but we were able to finish strong with three stops on defense and three scores in the second half,” Bolton said. “The defense did a great job of pitching a shutout in the second half. Those guys are playing really well, creating turnovers to give our offense some opportunities.

“It’s been good to see our guys progress ever since two losses earlier in the season against two undefeated teams – Providence Day is undefeated, and Ravenscroft is undefeated. Our guys have shown that their hard work and perseverance through some tough times has gotten them on the other side of some wins, so we’re excited to see them go out there and play like they have the last three weeks.”

Up next for Cannon is winless Huntersville SouthLake Christian (0-7), which will visit Randy Marion Field on Senior Night.

“It’s been a rivalry for Cannon School,” Bolton said. “They’ve gotten the best of Cannon in the past, so it will be good to get (the Eagles) at home for Senior Night, and I think our kids will really be looking forward to playing on a Friday, the first time in three weeks.”