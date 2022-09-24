HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cougars set tone early and knock Asheville School from ranks of the unbeaten

CONCORD – The Cannon Cougars made a bounce-back statement Friday night, stopping a two-game losing streak with a 49-18 victory at Randy Marion Field over previously unbeaten Asheville School.

Running back Will Jones scored five rushing touchdowns, and wide receiver Colin Reese hauled in two scoring passes from quarterback Tyler Green as the Cougars (3-2 overall) were never seriously threatened.

Cannon, which was idle last week, halted a two-game losing streak and took control of Friday night’s game from the outset, looking poised in every facet of the game against its visitors from the mountains.

“I would say (that our performance was dominant) – I think in all three phases (offense, defense, and special teams),” said Cougars coach Jamie Bolton in a phone interview with The Independent Tribune. “I think it was apparent our kids have been getting better every week.

“We knew (the Blues) were hot on offense and pretty solid on defense, so we knew we had to play a really good game, so we wanted to establish and control the line of scrimmage, which I think we did on both sides of the ball.”

Cannon’s first two touchdown drives both benefitted from long third-down conversions. Jones opened the scoring on a short run, and Reese gave the Cougars a 14-0 lead with a 35-yard reception on a third-and-8 play.

Protecting a 28-6 halftime lead, Cannon scored on its opening possession of the second half on a short run by Jones. Reese made standout, over-the-shoulder 15-yard reception in the end zone toward the end of the third quarter for a 42-12 lead.

Bolton said he was proud of his defense’s ability to slow down an Asheville team that had scored more than 40 points in each of its four wins.

Blues quarterback Ricky Tolbert ranked among North Carolina’s passing leaders, and receiver Hayezon Tolbert was averaging nearly 150 yards per game, fifth in the state.

But their damage was minimal against the Cougars.

“Our secondary played lights out tonight against their athletic receivers and really athletic quarterback,” said Bolton. “Hats off to our defensive coordinator for the scheme he had against a high-powered offense. It was good to see our kids compete and play that well against a quality opponent.”

Next week, Cannon will take a three-and-a-half hour bus ride to play at Harrells Christian Academy, the foe it defeated in last year’s state championship game.