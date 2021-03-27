HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cox Mill defeats No. 5 Central Cabarrus to get first win of season

CONCORD – The Cox Mill Chargers football team defeated the Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Central Cabarrus Vikings, 16-9, Friday night at Cox Mill Stadium.
Two freshmen led the way for Cox Mill, as quarterback Khalel Wright passed for 106 yards and a touchdown, while running back Jeremiah Jones rushed for a score as well.
With the scored tied to open the third quarter, Wright connected with senior tight end Reid Mitchell for a 29-yard touchdown that proved to be the game-winning score.
It was the Chargers’ first victory of the season and the second straight loss for the Vikings. It was also the first career win for rookie Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker.
“I’m just so happy for our kids,” said Baker. “It wasn’t for us (coaches), man. Our kids have been working so freakin’ hard, and it was only a matter of time.”
RECORDS
Cox Mill 1-4, 1-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference; Central Cabarrus 2-3, 2-2 SPC
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
After what had been a game-long defensive struggle, Central Cabarrus’ offense had a chance to make a difference. Down by seven points with just 1 minute, 23 seconds left, the Vikings offense began its final drive on its own 36-yard line.
A huge boost to Central’s hopes came when receiver Markeese Jones Brown caught a tipped pass for a 29-yard gain to put the Vikings deep in Cox Mill territory.
Two plays later, the Vikings faced third-and-2 with fewer than 30 seconds. Central quarterback Austin Himes dropped back and threw a pass to Lane Ratzloff cutting over the middle for what would have been a sure touchdown.
Had Cox Mill senior defensive back Prince Ford not been there.
Ford sprung into the air and intercepted the pass above the goal line, effectively ending the game and giving the Chargers their first victory of the season.
“That’s what we (defensive backs) want, and our (defensive line) is so good, so we know it’s going to rely on us,” Ford said.
Ford had two interceptions on the night, and was a large part of Cox Mill’s defensive prowess.
“It’s amazing,” For said.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Cox Mill
-- In addition to his two interceptions, Ford had multiple passes defended as he led a Chargers secondary that forced 24 incomplete passes and three turnovers.
-- Tyshon Bullock and Kabassu Balenga anchored a Cox Mill defensive front that produced five tackles for loss and a sack and held the Vikings to only 33 yards on the ground.
Central Cabarrus
-- Himes threw for 228 yards and a touchdown, completing 17 of 41 passes.
-- Ratzloff had 127 receiving yards on five catches and was the only Viking to enter the end zone.
-- Guillermo Benitez Reyes had multiple tackles for loss and two sacks as he led the Vikings defense in holding the Chargers to 31 rushing yards and just 137 total yards.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- Neither team could establish a solid rushing attack, but this was especially critical for the Vikings, who have had an outstanding running game all season long. Central Cabarrus’ inability to lean on the run - due to Cox Mill’s stout defensive line and quick linebackers - hurt the Vikings throughout the game.
-- Both defenses were dominant, especially on the line of scrimmage. The Vikings had eight tackles for loss and two sacks, while the Chargers had five tackles for loss - although Central only had 25 total running plays - and a sack. Consequently, both squads combined to line up for 12 punts.
-- Cox Mill won despite not having two of its best offensive players available for the game, as receiver Kendall Harris and running back Tyrell Coard were out with injuries.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Central Cabarrus will play host to West Cabarrus next Thursday, while the Chargers will travel to Concord on Friday.
GAME SUMMARY
Cox Mill 9 0 7 0 -- 16
Central Cabarrus 6 3 0 0 -- 9
First Quarter
CM - Jeremiah Jones 10 run (Sam Weber kick)
CM – Safety -- punt blocked out of end zone
CC - Lane Ratzloff 83 pass from Austin Himes
Second Quarter
CC - Jackson Arno field goal
Third Quarter
CM - Reid Mitchell 29 pass from Khalel Wright (Weber kick)
Fourth Quarter
None