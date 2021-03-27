HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cox Mill defeats No. 5 Central Cabarrus to get first win of season

Central Cabarrus

-- Himes threw for 228 yards and a touchdown, completing 17 of 41 passes.

-- Ratzloff had 127 receiving yards on five catches and was the only Viking to enter the end zone.

-- Guillermo Benitez Reyes had multiple tackles for loss and two sacks as he led the Vikings defense in holding the Chargers to 31 rushing yards and just 137 total yards.

3 OBSERVATIONS

-- Neither team could establish a solid rushing attack, but this was especially critical for the Vikings, who have had an outstanding running game all season long. Central Cabarrus’ inability to lean on the run - due to Cox Mill’s stout defensive line and quick linebackers - hurt the Vikings throughout the game.

-- Both defenses were dominant, especially on the line of scrimmage. The Vikings had eight tackles for loss and two sacks, while the Chargers had five tackles for loss - although Central only had 25 total running plays - and a sack. Consequently, both squads combined to line up for 12 punts.

-- Cox Mill won despite not having two of its best offensive players available for the game, as receiver Kendall Harris and running back Tyrell Coard were out with injuries.