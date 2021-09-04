HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cox Mill rallies late for milestone victory, as Weber boots game-winner

When his Chargers were behind 14-0 in the second quarter of Friday’s non-conference matchup with York (S.C.), Cox Mill head coach Shawn Baker didn’t panic.

“We just needed to settle down,” Baker said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “I told our kids that everything that had happened, we had done to ourselves.”

Indeed, once the Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Chargers finally cut down on the miscues, they were able to make a dramatic rally.

Cox Mill scored twice in the final three minutes of the game, and when Sam Weber kicked his 26-yard field goal with 13 seconds left, it gave the Chargers a 17-14 victory over the Cougars.

The victory marked the first time in school history Cox Mill had crossed over the state line and defeated a team from South Carolina on the road.

“This was a program changer for us,” Baker said of his team’s historic victory.

The Chargers had basically spotted the Cougars a two-touchdown advantage in the first half with a pair of turnovers. In the first quarter, a bad snap by Cox Mill gave York the ball on the Chargers 2-yard line, and the Cougars, playing their first game of the season, punched in the gift for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.