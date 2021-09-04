HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cox Mill rallies late for milestone victory, as Weber boots game-winner

When his Chargers were behind 14-0 in the second quarter of Friday’s non-conference matchup with York (S.C.), Cox Mill head coach Shawn Baker didn’t panic.
“We just needed to settle down,” Baker said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “I told our kids that everything that had happened, we had done to ourselves.”
Indeed, once the Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Chargers finally cut down on the miscues, they were able to make a dramatic rally.
Cox Mill scored twice in the final three minutes of the game, and when Sam Weber kicked his 26-yard field goal with 13 seconds left, it gave the Chargers a 17-14 victory over the Cougars.
The victory marked the first time in school history Cox Mill had crossed over the state line and defeated a team from South Carolina on the road.
“This was a program changer for us,” Baker said of his team’s historic victory.
The Chargers had basically spotted the Cougars a two-touchdown advantage in the first half with a pair of turnovers. In the first quarter, a bad snap by Cox Mill gave York the ball on the Chargers 2-yard line, and the Cougars, playing their first game of the season, punched in the gift for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter, it was another miscue that resulted in York’s second touchdown, as a Cox Mill fumble was recovered and run back by the Cougars for a touchdown. Down 14-0 on the road in a hostile environment (“Their fans were into it,” Baker said of the crowd), the opportunity to lie down was certainly there for Cox Mill.
However, Baker said, that was never the case.
“No one was finger-pointing. No one was panicking on the sideline,” Baker said. “The coaches were telling them that we needed to stop shooting ourselves in the foot.”
The comeback began before halftime, when junior Tyrell Coard scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to bring the Chargers within seven points at the half, 14-7. But a pair of mistakes in the second half threatened to put an end to the longest active win streak in the county at five games.
The Chargers turned it over twice deep in Cougar territory: a lost fumble near the goal line and an interception in the end zone on a deep pass. But once again, Cox Mill kept together, and it paid off.
“It was the most physical and the most adversity we’ve faced this season,” Baker said. “We showed a lot of resiliency tonight.”
The drama began with just over three minutes to play, after a screen pass from Bennett Trimble to Jeremiah Jones went all the way for a touchdown, tying the score at 14-14.
On the ensuing kickoff, Cox Mill finally got the break it needed, as it forced a fumble that was recovered by the Chargers. The takeaway eventually set up Weber’s winning field goal to extend Cox Mill’s win streak to six straight games, dating back to last season.
While the offense got the Chargers back into this game, Baker was quick to praise his team’s defense.
“(York) basically didn’t score on our defense,” Baker said. “We gave them their touchdowns with our mistakes.
“But our defense was great tonight. Our defense is really second to none.”
Friday was also the first game of a stretch in which the Chargers will play three straight weeks away from home. Next week Cox Mill travels to take on Mooresville in the Chargers’ first Greater Metro 4A Conference game, and the next week they will visit West Cabarrus, before returning home and taking on A.L. Brown on Oct. 1.