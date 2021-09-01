HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cream of Cabarrus Football Rankings: Week 3

The Independent Tribune gives its Week 3 ranking of the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County:
1. HICKORY RIDGE (1-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: L, Charlotte Catholic, 34-19
Y’all didn’t REALLY think we were going to penalize the Bulls for losing an otherwise close game at the four-time defending state champions, did y’all?
This week: vs. Belmont South Point (2-0)
2. A.L. BROWN (2-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: W, Monroe Sun Valley, 41-13
The Wonders seem to unveil a new budding star each Friday, not to mention the defense’s collective prowess so far.
This week: at Mint Hill Rocky River (0-2)
3. MOUNT PLEASANT (2-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: W, Marshville Forest Hills, 10-7
The Tigers had to adjust to preparing for a new opponent midweek and did just fine, thank you, winning their 10th out of their last 11 games.
This week: at West Stanly (2-0)
4. COX MILL (2-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: W, Northwest Cabarrus, 35-9
Not only do the Chargers have the county’s longest winning streak (five games), dating back to last season, they’re also playing some of the most complete football we’ve seen thus far.
This week: at York (0-0)
5. JAY M. ROBINSON (2-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: W, Central Cabarrus, 28-17
The Bulldogs deserve a lot of credit for going on the road and winning with JV call-up Isaac Lee at quarterback.
This week: at South Rowan (1-1)
6. CONCORD (0-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: off
The Spiders’ only loss – and game – this season was a tight one with No. 4 (then-No. 3) Jay M. Robinson.