HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cream of Cabarrus Football Rankings: Week 3
The Chargers defeated the Trojans 35-9.

Cox Mill has moved up in the Cream of Cabarrus Football Rankings.

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

The Independent Tribune gives its Week 3 ranking of the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County:

1. HICKORY RIDGE (1-1)

08-14 HICKORY RIDGE LOGO 2

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: L, Charlotte Catholic, 34-19

Y’all didn’t REALLY think we were going to penalize the Bulls for losing an otherwise close game at the four-time defending state champions, did y’all?

This week: vs. Belmont South Point (2-0)

2. A.L. BROWN (2-0)

06-19 A.L. BROWN-CFA LOGO (2)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: W, Monroe Sun Valley, 41-13

The Wonders seem to unveil a new budding star each Friday, not to mention the defense’s collective prowess so far.

This week: at Mint Hill Rocky River (0-2)

3. MOUNT PLEASANT (2-0)

08-14 MOUNT PLEASANT LOGO 2

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: W, Marshville Forest Hills, 10-7

The Tigers had to adjust to preparing for a new opponent midweek and did just fine, thank you, winning their 10th out of their last 11 games.

This week: at West Stanly (2-0)

4. COX MILL (2-0)

COX MILL LOGO

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: W, Northwest Cabarrus, 35-9

Not only do the Chargers have the county’s longest winning streak (five games), dating back to last season, they’re also playing some of the most complete football we’ve seen thus far.

This week: at York (0-0)

5. JAY M. ROBINSON (2-0)

08-14 JAY M. ROBINSON LOGO 2

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: W, Central Cabarrus, 28-17

The Bulldogs deserve a lot of credit for going on the road and winning with JV call-up Isaac Lee at quarterback.

This week: at South Rowan (1-1)

6. CONCORD (0-1)

CONCORD LOGO 1

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: off

The Spiders’ only loss – and game – this season was a tight one with No. 4 (then-No. 3) Jay M. Robinson.

This week: off

