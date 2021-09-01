HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cream of Cabarrus Football Rankings: Week 3

The Independent Tribune gives its Week 3 ranking of the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County:

1. HICKORY RIDGE (1-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: L, Charlotte Catholic, 34-19

Y’all didn’t REALLY think we were going to penalize the Bulls for losing an otherwise close game at the four-time defending state champions, did y’all?

This week: vs. Belmont South Point (2-0)

2. A.L. BROWN (2-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: W, Monroe Sun Valley, 41-13

The Wonders seem to unveil a new budding star each Friday, not to mention the defense’s collective prowess so far.

This week: at Mint Hill Rocky River (0-2)

3. MOUNT PLEASANT (2-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: W, Marshville Forest Hills, 10-7