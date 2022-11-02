HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cream of Cabarrus rankings

Here’s how the Independent Tribune Sports staff ranks the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County entering the state playoffs:

1. COX MILL (8-2)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: W, South Iredell, 31-20

Not only are the Chargers our top team, they’re 14th in the entire state, according to MaxPreps.com, ahead of traditional powers Charlotte Catholic, Independence and Butler. It’s a new age, and the Chargers are growing – and blowing – up.

This week: vs. Lake Norman (7-3)

2. HICKORY RIDGE (5-4)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: W, West Cabarrus, 47-0

The Bulls enter the playoffs really hungry and still really good, but they also have a really tough first-round test against a familiar foe awaiting them in Matthews Friday night.

This week: at Butler (8-2)

3. JAY M. ROBINSON (9-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: W, Mount Pleasant, 21-14

This is the part of the season the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A champs have been eyeing all year, and last week’s close call with Mount Pleasant might’ve been just the jolt they needed as they try to live up to their own lofty expectations.

This week: vs. Wilkes Central (7-3)

4. (tie) A.L. BROWN (6-4)

Previous ranking: 4 (tie)

Last week: W, Concord, 17-8

The Wonders are looking good entering the postseason following last week’s tough “Battle for the Bell” win, but they must face the same team that eliminated them from the 2020 playoffs in a thriller.

This week: at Asheville A.C. Reynolds (9-1)

4. (tie) NORTHWEST CABARRUS (9-1)

Previous ranking: 4 (tie)

Last week: W, Central Cabarrus, 42-0

The Trojans owned the South Piedmont 3A, but now there’s no more conference play. And although they have a favorable draw, the playoffs will be a different test for the Trojans as they try to improve on a marvelous season.

This week: vs. Gastonia Ashbrook (4-6)

5. CANNON COUGARS (8-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: W, Legion Collegiate, 49-19

The Cougars, winners of six straight, begin the postseason making a bid for a second consecutive state title. They’ll start by going to Georgia and facing a big team that’s (somehow) ranked 15th in North Carolina. Go figure.

This week: at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (7-3)

6. MOUNT PLEASANT (7-3)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: L, Jay M. Robinson, 21-14

The Tigers have nothing to be ashamed of with last week’s loss. In fact, it should only embolden them as they open the playoffs with a tough first-round road matchup.

This week: at Walkertown (8-2)