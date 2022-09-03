HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Defense is dominant, as Wonders stay unbeaten with shutout win over Ravens

KANNAPOLIS – Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked A.L. Brown’s offense was consistent enough to complement a dominating defensive effort as the Wonders captured an easy 28-0 victory over visiting Mint Hill Rocky River at Memorial Stadium Friday.

The way they won allowed the Wonders to continue a defensive trend the respected program has established in every one of coach Mike Newsome’s 12 seasons. Kannapolis has posted at least one shutout in every season since 2011 and in 16 of the last 17 seasons.

“Defensively, it was (a dominating game) for us,” Newsome said in a telephone interview with The Independent Tribune. “We got the shutout. We played really, really well … We played a very intense game, had a lot of big hits.

“(Outside linebacker) Jamare Robinson was awesome, coming up with several big hits. Our defensive front played really well all game, having a bunch of tackles for loss and a bunch of sacks.”

A.L. Brown (3-0) limited Rocky River (0-3) to 122 yards.

The Wonders’ offense procured a touchdown in every quarter, including scoring passes from senior quarterback Ashnah Lowery in each of the first three.

He tossed a 9-yard strike to junior Derek Brazil in the first, a 24-yarder to junior Gerard Evans in the second, and one for five yards to junior Xavier Chambers in the third.

Navi Woods, also a junior, finished the Wonders’ scoring with a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter.

For the game, Brazil caught eight passes for 137 yards. Both were likely career highs, according to Newsome. But Lowery totaled 187 yards on 14-of-32 passing, at least partly because of being chased around so much by the Ravens’ defenders.

“Offensively, we struggled a little bit with protection (of the quarterback),” Newsome said. “They had several big plays and some sacks they made against us, but we were still able to capitalize.

“They’d get a sack, then we’d get a big scramble for a first down. Or they’d get a sack and we’d hit a long pass for a first down. We were able to come back from the sacks, but we’ve got to shore up our offensive line and play a little better up front to protect our quarterback from these pretty good teams we have coming up.”

A.L. Brown is idle next week, but then they Wonders open Greater Metro 4 Conference play at home with Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Hickory Ridge on Sept. 16.