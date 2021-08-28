HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Defense, special teams lead third-ranked Tigers over Yellow Jackets

If defense wins championships, Mount Pleasant head coach Mike Johns certainly must like his team’s chances going forward this season.

For the second time in as many games, the Cream of Cabarrus No. 3-ranked Tigers received a strong defensive effort, this time resulting in a 10-7 victory over former conference rival Marshville Forest Hills Friday night at Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium.

Mount Pleasant (2-0), which held the Yellow Jackets to just one touchdown and 239 total yards, has outscored its two opponents 34-7 this season.

Jakob Craver led the Tigers with eight tackles and a sack, and he was followed by Brennen Jones (5.5) and Keegan Moose (five). Moose also added an interception.

Jones also led Mount Pleasant in rushing, with 22 carries for 93 yards.

“Defensively, I feel like we played exceptionally well,” Johns said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune Friday. “In the Red Zone, we really buckled down defensively.”

The Tigers defense produced one sack and forced two turnovers, giving them seven takeaways already this season.