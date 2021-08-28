HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Defense, special teams lead third-ranked Tigers over Yellow Jackets

If defense wins championships, Mount Pleasant head coach Mike Johns certainly must like his team’s chances going forward this season.
For the second time in as many games, the Cream of Cabarrus No. 3-ranked Tigers received a strong defensive effort, this time resulting in a 10-7 victory over former conference rival Marshville Forest Hills Friday night at Larry Honeycutt Field at Tiger Stadium.
Mount Pleasant (2-0), which held the Yellow Jackets to just one touchdown and 239 total yards, has outscored its two opponents 34-7 this season.
Jakob Craver led the Tigers with eight tackles and a sack, and he was followed by Brennen Jones (5.5) and Keegan Moose (five). Moose also added an interception.
Jones also led Mount Pleasant in rushing, with 22 carries for 93 yards.
“Defensively, I feel like we played exceptionally well,” Johns said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune Friday. “In the Red Zone, we really buckled down defensively.”
The Tigers defense produced one sack and forced two turnovers, giving them seven takeaways already this season.
The defensive performance was much needed on this night, because offensively, Mount Pleasant could only produce 115 total yards, including just 21 yards through the air. The Tigers were just 3-of-15 passing, managed only 10 first downs and were only 2-of-14 on third downs.
However, Johns said, even more impressive than his team’s defense Friday was the performance of the Tigers’ special teams.
“Special teams won this game for us tonight,” Johns said. “They were exceptional. Caleb (Anderson) had some excellent punts, and we were able to get a key field goal and an extra point.”
Indeed, Anderson was busy, punting eight times for 281 yards, an average of 35.1 yards per punt.
For all the struggles on offense on this night, it was a passing play that resulted in the Tigers’ first points of the game, when Lawson Little connected with Moose on a 15-yard TD pass midway through the first quarter.
Forest Hills (1-1) tied the game late in the first half, when Jayden McDougall hit Jadivion Coffey on a 79-yard scoring play, making it 7-7 at the half.
Sophomore kicker David McEachern, who had two field goals and four extra points already this season, put the final points on the board for Mount Pleasant with a 22-yard field goal midway through the third quarter.
Mount Pleasant travels to take on West Stanly next Friday. Forest Hills plays next Friday at home against Union Academy.
SCORING SUMMARY
Forest Hills 0 7 0 0 -- 7