HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Despite Wonders’ recent dominance, ‘Battle for the Bell’ still means so much

CONCORD – Darren Shepherd has been around football for most of his life, and he’s been a part of some big games – in high school and college as a player, and in multiple locations as a high school coach,

But never has the first-year Concord coach ever been a part of anything like the “Battle for the Bell,” which takes place Friday night when the Spiders play host to archrival A.L. Brown.

Even though he’s never participated in a Bell Game matchup, Shepherd is thrilled to get his first taste when Concord (3-6) and the Cream of Cabarrus fourth-ranked Wonders (5-4) go at it in the 93rd edition of the famed contest at E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium.

A.L. Brown leads the series, 45-43-4, which was usually a back-and-forth affair until recent years. But the Wonders have been on a tear in the series lately, having won the last seven contests against the Spiders.

Shepherd knows what that means: winning would be everything for his team Friday night, particularly because it would also mean the Class 3A Spiders pulled off the upset against the 4A squad from Kannapolis.

But Shepherd knows that going up against a bigger school doesn’t matter to Concord fans, and neither does the fact that the Spiders have lost three of their last four games this season.

All that matters in this series is winning, and Shepherd relishes the chance to lead his team against the Wonders in the big game for the very first time.

“I talked to the kids, and I said, ‘I don’t know about you, but I always love being a part of things that are bigger than myself,’” Shepherd told the Independent Tribune. “And the fact that this rivalry has been played since 1924, and has been an annual game since 1931, that’s special.

“In and outside of that, there’s a game that needs to be played, and we’re playing for something. We’ve gone seven without the Bell. Our kids are aware of that, and our senior class is DEFINITELY aware of that. We’d love the opportunity to get the Bell back and just have another game to do things we always talk about: playing together, executing and just playing hard.”

Shepherd is a native of football-crazed South Florida and spent time as an assistant coach at Shelby, one of the most tradition-rich programs in North Carolina, and Hickory Ridge.

He knows big-time high school football.

Still, he said, nothing can quite compete with the “Battle for the Bell,” and he hadn’t even made it to Friday night when he made that proclamation.

“I never have been a part of a rivalry of this magnitude, except for when I coached in Cleveland County,” he said. “You’ve got Shelby-Crest, and you’ve got Shelby-Kings Mountain. Those games are of a similar ilk, but this one right here is a lot different, in my opinion, because there are plenty of people on both teams who believe that if you go 1-9, and your one win is against Kannapolis or Concord, they’re good with the season. This is special.”

But the series hasn’t been close lately.

It’s hardly been worthy of a rivalry discussion, at least from a competitive standpoint.

In the last two Bell Game matchups, the Wonders have outscored the Spiders 75-0. Last season’s 47-0 drubbing by A.L. Brown was the second-largest point differential in the history of the series, and the Wonders have beaten the Spiders by at least three touchdowns in each of the last four meetings.

Friday night will also be Shepherd’s first run-in with Wonders veteran coach Mike Newsome, at least on a head-coaching level. Shepherd spent the past several years as defensive coordinator at Hickory Ridge, where the coaches shared a conference and a penchant for playing in important games.

But the Bell Game?

Another level.

“It’s an exciting time,” Shepherd said. “You’ve got Spirit Week going on. But even in talking with Coach Newsome earlier in the week, with all that stuff, there’s a game at the end of it. And our kids are working toward being prepared for that game.”

Newsome, who’ll be coaching in his 12th “Battle for the Bell,” and has an 8-3 record against the Spiders, still doesn’t take the big game for granted. It means everything to him, too. Always will.

“That’s a very important game for our school and our community,” Newsome said last week. “We have a winning streak against them right now, and we want to keep that going. It definitely allows the kids to mentally bounce back because they know how important the game is.”